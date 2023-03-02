32 people were killed in a train crash in Greece.

Hundreds of people were traveling on the trains at the time of the crash.

Hospital units moved to the scene.

For this reason, it was announced that the hospital units moved to the scene and began to search for the survivors and rescue the people who are injured.

Initially, 16 people were reported dead but two hours later that figure continued to rise.

A passenger train in Greece carrying hundreds of people collided with an oncoming freight train which burst into flames in the northern part of the country early Wednesday. Thirty-two people were killed and at least 85 were injured, according to The Associated Press.

Several cars derailed and at least three caught fire after the collision near Tempe, a small town next to a valley where major highways and rail tunnels meet, some 235 miles (380 kilometers) north of Athens.