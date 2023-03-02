32 killed in fiery train crash in Greece
32 people were killed in a train crash in Greece. Hundreds of people were traveling on the trains at the time of the crash.
- Hospital units moved to the scene.
Initially, 16 people were reported dead but two hours later that figure continued to rise. As of now, 32 people have been killed in the terrible tragedy.
A passenger train in Greece carrying hundreds of people collided with an oncoming freight train which burst into flames in the northern part of the country early Wednesday. Thirty-two people were killed and at least 85 were injured, according to The Associated Press.
Several cars derailed and at least three caught fire after the collision near Tempe, a small town next to a valley where major highways and rail tunnels meet, some 235 miles (380 kilometers) north of Athens.
What happened in the train crash?
Survivors said several passengers were thrown out of the windows of the train cars due to the impact. They said others struggled free after the passenger train buckled and crashed into a field next to the tracks, The Associated Press reported.
Hospital officials in the nearby city of Larissa said at least 25 people suffered serious injuries, the AP news agency reported. Emergency services were on the scene supporting the victims who were transferred to various hospitals in the area.
Is the evacuation still ongoing?
Rescuers wearing headlamps worked through thick smoke, removing pieces of shattered metal from cars to search for trapped people. Others scoured the field with flashlights and checked under the wreckage. Several of the dead are believed to have been found in the restaurant area near the front of the passenger train, The Associated Press noted.
“The evacuation process is continuing and is taking place in very difficult conditions due to the severity of the collision between the two trains,” Vassilis Varthakoyiannis, a spokesman for Greece’s firefighting service, told AP.
What caused the collision?
The possible cause of the train crash was not immediately clear. The police questioned two railway officials, but they had not been detained, The Associated Press reported.
Passengers who suffered minor injuries or were uninjured were transported by bus to Thessaloniki, 80 miles (130 kilometers) to the north. Police took their names as they arrived in an effort to track down anyone who might be missing, reported the AP.