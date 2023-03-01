Hong Kong model Abby Choi’s possible cause of death is revealed.

Authorities have not found her hands.

Her ex-husband and his family are suspects.

HOW WAS ABBY CHOI KILLED? The grisly murder of model Abby Choi continues to terrify people around the world. According to the Chinese authorities, Choi’s body was dismembered and only her head, legs, and torso have been found.

Now the police are investigating the events surrounding the Abby Choi’s death and have confirmed that suspicion is falling on her ex-husband and the father of her son. Apparently, Choi was arguing with him over money, which could be a motive for the terrible crime.

ABBY CHOI’S POSSIBLE CAUSE OF DEATH

Police are trying to determine whether Abby Choi was killed before she was dismembered. So far, it’s believed she may have been struck by something because a hole was found in the back of her skull, ABC noted.

At the moment, it is unknown if it was a bullet or a sharp object that caused the hole in the back of her skull. The police and the coroner are looking for clues as to what happened to the young mother. Police also found evidence her killers were trying to make her body disappear.