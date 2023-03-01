How was Hong Kong model Abby Choi killed?
HOW WAS ABBY CHOI KILLED? The grisly murder of model Abby Choi continues to terrify people around the world. According to the Chinese authorities, Choi’s body was dismembered and only her head, legs, and torso have been found.
Now the police are investigating the events surrounding the Abby Choi’s death and have confirmed that suspicion is falling on her ex-husband and the father of her son. Apparently, Choi was arguing with him over money, which could be a motive for the terrible crime.
ABBY CHOI’S POSSIBLE CAUSE OF DEATH
Police are trying to determine whether Abby Choi was killed before she was dismembered. So far, it’s believed she may have been struck by something because a hole was found in the back of her skull, ABC noted.
At the moment, it is unknown if it was a bullet or a sharp object that caused the hole in the back of her skull. The police and the coroner are looking for clues as to what happened to the young mother. Police also found evidence her killers were trying to make her body disappear.
Is her ex-husband’s family responsible for her murder?
The slain Hong Kong model’s ex-husband and members of his family were arrested on Monday after police found parts of Choi’s body in a house they had rented. Her ex, Alex Kwong, his father Kwong Kau and his brother Anthony Kwong were charged with murdering Abby Choi a day earlier, the AP reported.
It was a shocking scene. Choi’s head was found in a cooking pot, her torso was in a bag, and her legs were in the refrigerator, Chinese police said. Police also found an electric saw, a meat grinder and a hammer at the house.
When was Abby Choi last heard from?
Choi, a 28-year-old influencer with more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, went missing on February 21, according to a report later filed with Hong Kong police. Her last post was on February 19 and it was a photo session with L’Officiel Monaco magazine,The Associated Press revealed.
Last Friday, police found her dismembered body in a house rented by Kwong Kau in a suburban area of Hong Kong, about a 30-minute drive from mainland China. The defendants have not yet submitted their statements and their lawyers haven’t commented on the case to the media. The case was adjourned until May, the AP said.
Why was Choi arguing with her ex’s family?
Choi had financial disputes involving tens of millions of Hong Kong dollars with her ex-husband and his family, police said earlier, adding that “some people” were not happy with the way Choi was handling her finances, The Associated Press reported.
Choi’s friend reported that the model had four children, ages 3 to 10. Alex Kwong, 28, was the father of the two eldest, who are now in the care of Choi’s mother. Choi had remarried Chris Tam, who was the father of her youngest children. They are staying with her family, the AP reported.