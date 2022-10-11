Universal basic income payments announced in 49 cities
Thousands of people in the United States are eligible for universal basic income programs. Recipients could receive up to $2550 a month.
- Thousands of people in the United States are eligible for universal basic income programs.
- These programs are in 49 cities in the United States.
- Recipients could receive up to $2550 a month.
Thousands of people in the United States are eligible for universal basic income payments. Forty-nine cities have these programs and some people could receive up to $2550 a month. You must pay attention to see if you qualify for this government support, according to The Sun.
Universal basic income (UBI) is given to thousands of people each month, but not everyone is eligible. Certain requirements must be met and it is not available in all cities, only some have these programs to help families get ahead.
WHAT IS UBI?
Stimulus payments were issued in 2019 when the Covid pandemic emerged — both Donald Trump and Joe Biden sent them out to most tax payers.
UBI is recurring payments that may be delivered monthly, quarterly or in a lump sum. In the face of rising inflation, many people can use the help as prices are going through the roof and paychecks aren’t stretching as far.
WHICH CITIES HAVE UBI PROGRAMS?
Among the cities offering UBI are: Arizona, Chicago, Washington, Denver, Georgia, Houston, Hudson, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Newark, New Orleans, New York, Oakland, Portland, Philadelphia, Tacoma, Wisconsin, Richmond, among many others.
This type of benefit was touted by businessman Andrew Yang, a former Democrat who left the party in 2021 to campaign for president. Yang proposed giving half a million of the lowest paid citizens $2,000 each year. Filed Under: Universal basic income
WHERE DOES THE MONEY COME FROM?
These resources can come from governments or even private organizations and they are meant to benefit residents in difficult economic situations, such as the one experienced not only in the United States, but in various parts of the world, as a result of the Covid pandemic.
In New York the UBI program focuses on single mothers. In the first phase, 100 low-income mothers will get $1,000 a month for three years. It should be noted that the second phase includes an additional 500 pregnant and low-income mothers. Filed Under: Universal basic income
WHAT WILL THEY DO IN LOS ANGELES?
Los Angeles will also offer UBI in a program for low-income workers. This one is called BIG: LEAP. Here, more than 3,200 families receive $1,000 in monthly installments for a year. Eligible families must earn less than the federal poverty line ($26,200 for a family of four).
So find out if this type of financial support is available in your city so that you can apply for it. It is very important to see who these payments are aimed at because not everyone is eligible. Filed Under: Economic stimulus check