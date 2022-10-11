Universal basic income payments announced in 49 cities

Thousands of people in the United States are eligible for universal basic income programs.

These programs are in 49 cities in the United States.

Recipients could receive up to $2550 a month.

Thousands of people in the United States are eligible for universal basic income payments. Forty-nine cities have these programs and some people could receive up to $2550 a month. You must pay attention to see if you qualify for this government support, according to The Sun.

Universal basic income (UBI) is given to thousands of people each month, but not everyone is eligible. Certain requirements must be met and it is not available in all cities, only some have these programs to help families get ahead.

WHAT IS UBI?

Stimulus payments were issued in 2019 when the Covid pandemic emerged — both Donald Trump and Joe Biden sent them out to most tax payers.

UBI is recurring payments that may be delivered monthly, quarterly or in a lump sum. In the face of rising inflation, many people can use the help as prices are going through the roof and paychecks aren’t stretching as far.