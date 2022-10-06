Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are rumored to be divorcing

Sources say Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are divorcing.

Gisele was the highest paid supermodel in the world for 14 years.

Tom Brady has won the most Super Bowls. After rumors about marital problems, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady have hired divorce lawyers. According to “official” reports from sources close to the couple, they are preparing for what will likely be a million dollar divorce. After the fights they had over the course of their marriage, Brady’s decisions about his career in the NFL and Gisele’s wishes to reignite her career as a supermodel, divorce rumors have popped up more than once. This time it seems like the couple may really be splitting.

Tom Brady had announced his retirement Tom Brady announced his retirement on February 1 of this year. After several days of rumors about the future of the seven-time Super Bowl champion, six with the New England Patriots and one more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the quarterback had finally decided to end his career on the gridirons. Six weeks later, the man who won the most Super Bowls in the history of American football announced that he wasn’t retiring and that he would play his 23rd season in the NFL. This apparently caused problems in his marriage to Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

The marital problems begin Shortly before Hurricane Ian hit the Florida coast, Gisele and Tom traveled separately to Miami to take shelter. It is unknown where Brady stayed, but it the supermodel took refuge in the house they both rented in 2020. A close source told Page Six at the time that they had been having “a series of arguments” and had been in a major fight ever since Tom decided not to retire from football. It seems that they are already on the verge of divorce.

Tom Brady Gisele Bündchen: Sources say the marriage can’t be fixed “I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be,” the source told Page Six, referring to their combined fortune of more than $650 million and their vast real estate portfolio distributed throughout the country. During an exclusive interview with ELLE, the Brazilian supermodel spoke directly about her relationship with the NFL star for the first time, noting that it was her turn to revive her career in the industry after dedicating herself to her family.

Gisele Bündchen wants to return to the catwalk “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel like everyone has to make a decision that works. He also needs to follow his joy,” said Gisele. Tom Brady had admitted that he ‘neglected’ his family by dedicating himself to football. Gisele added that in recent years she has followed her husband and taken care of the family while he did his thing professionally. “I feel very fulfilled, as a mother and as a wife. And now it will be my turn.” They share son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, and Brady is also the father of son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.