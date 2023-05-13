How to start saving for Christmas now

Are you ready to start saving for Christmas?

Set a budget and stick to it to afford the best gifts.

Discover the best way to increase your Christmas savings.

Start saving for Christmas now! Did you know that, according to statistics, each family in the United States spends close to $900 on gifts? This figure could put the family budget in serious trouble but the good news is that there are ways to prepare ahead of time.

The holidays are still a few months away and perhaps one of the best strategies to stick to your budget is by making a list of potential gifts you want to buy now. Discover the best ways to make your money work!

5. HOW TO SAVE FOR CHRISTMAS? OPEN AN ACCOUNT JUST FOR GIFTS

To save for Christmas starting now you will need a lot of discipline. It is normal to run into unexpected expenses or to see something you’ve just got to have that isn’t in your budget. Therefore, one way to avoid the temptation to spend extra money is by opening an savings account exclusively for your Christmas gifts.

Many banks allow you to open holiday savings accounts that you can only withdraw money from during November and December. It is important to know the interest rates and penalties associated with early withdrawals but, without a doubt, this is one of the easiest ways to stick to your plan.