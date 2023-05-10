TurboTax will be sending millions of settlement checks to customers

Millions of taxpayers will receive settlement checks from TurboTax.

Who will be getting the payments?

TurboTax discouraged people from filing their returns for free.

Intuit, the parent company of TurboTax, will pay $141 million in restitution to millions of taxpayers across the country who were unfairly charged for tax services that should have been free, New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

In a settlement last year, the company that owns TurboTax was ordered to pay $141 million to about 4.4 million people across the country. Those affected were low-income taxpayers eligible for federally supported free tax services.

TurboTax to send millions of settlement checks

Checks will be mailed starting next week and throughout May. Customers will be paid between $29 and $85 each, depending on the number of fiscal years for which they qualify. TurboTax is an online service for preparing and filing tax returns.

This week, Josh Stein, the North Carolina attorney general, reported that he reached an agreement with the company for $4.5 million, which will be distributed to the more than 150,000 affected residents in the state.