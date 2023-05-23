Several killed in armed attack in San Vicente, Ensenada
Several people were killed in an armed attack in San Vincente, Ensenada. Participants of Cachanillazo were targeted in the shooting.
A caravan of all-terrain vehicles that were participating in the Cachanillazo was attacked by armed men on Saturday afternoon in San Vicente, Ensenada in Baja California. Several people were killed and authorities responded immediately.
Mayor Armando Ayala Robles spoke about the attack on the Cachanillazo participants, who left the Playa Hermosa area on Saturday morning.
Authorities talk about the attack
After the armed attack in San Vicente, which left nine injured and 10 dead, Ensenada authorities said they were working closely with the Baja California State Attorney General’s Office in order to assist in the investigation.
“I am in communication with the State Attorney General’s Office, as well as with the federal departments of the three levels of government to provide all the necessary information. Likewise, surveillance was increased in the delegations of the southern area of the municipality and the operations to locate those responsible for the attack remain active,” he said.
Police respond to the call
According to El Imparcial, he acknowledged the support of the State Attorney General, Ricardo Iván Carpio Sánchez, who commissioned a special investigation group to address this unfortunate incident.
According to Municipal Public Security Directorate (DSPM), at 2:18 p.m. there was a call to 911 reporting the shooting and several injuries.
The attackers have been identified
The report also indicated that on the Transpeninsular Highway at kilometer 90 in the area of the San Vicente delegation, a late model truck drove up to the caravan. Men got out and began shooting long guns.
Personnel from the municipal Police, State Citizen Security Force, Secretary of the Navy, State Investigation Agency (AEI), Secretary of National Defense, Fire Department and the Mexican Red Cross, responded to the scene.
Witnesses statements
The Red Cross transported the wounded to area hospitals. According to witnesses, men in a gray truck opened fire with long guns while the caravan was stopped at a gas station.
In one of the videos circulating on social media, gunfire and screaming can be heard. Later, bodies are seen lying on the pavement.