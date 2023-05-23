Several killed in armed attack in San Vicente, Ensenada

Several people were killed in an armed attack in San Vincente, Ensenada.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

Participants of Cachanillazo were targeted.

A caravan of all-terrain vehicles that were participating in the Cachanillazo was attacked by armed men on Saturday afternoon in San Vicente, Ensenada in Baja California. Several people were killed and authorities responded immediately.

Mayor Armando Ayala Robles spoke about the attack on the Cachanillazo participants, who left the Playa Hermosa area on Saturday morning.

Authorities talk about the attack

After the armed attack in San Vicente, which left nine injured and 10 dead, Ensenada authorities said they were working closely with the Baja California State Attorney General’s Office in order to assist in the investigation.

“I am in communication with the State Attorney General’s Office, as well as with the federal departments of the three levels of government to provide all the necessary information. Likewise, surveillance was increased in the delegations of the southern area of ​​the municipality and the operations to locate those responsible for the attack remain active,” he said.