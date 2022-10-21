Rugby star Liam Hampson is found dead in a Barcelona nightclub (PHOTOS)
Liam Hampson was found dead in a nightclub after going missing. Was it an accident? The rugby star had been reported missing.
- Liam Hampson was found dead in a nightclub.
- Was it an accident?
- The rugby star had been reported missing.
Australian rugby star Liam Hampson died in an alleged accidental fall of more than 30 feet in a popular nightclub in Barcelona, Spain. At first, Catalonian police believed that the athlete’s death was an accident.
Through a statement, the nightclub called Sala Apolo confirmed the incident and mourned the loss of the sports figure. “We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Liam Hampson,” the venue’s management said in a release to which MundoNOW had access.
Rugby star Liam Hampson was found dead
The management of Sala Apolo said on Twitter that it was available for the Mossos d’Esquadra (local Catalonian police) “in relation to any assumption pertinent to this unforeseeable accident.” Liam Hampson had been reported missing 30 hours before his body was found.
According to El Mundo, another player named AJ Brimpson posted his teammate’s disappearance on Instagram, saying out that the last time he was seen was early Wednesday morning at Sala Apolo. Brimpson said that Hampson was with a group of people.
How was Liam Hampson’s body found?
“These are sad and very painful moments. First of all, for all the people affected by the unforeseeable accident that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in the outdoor facilities of the Apolo room. It is also for those of us who are part of this organization,” said the nightclub.
The Catalonian police reported that local workers found the player’s body, according to 20 minutos. “The Management and the entire Apolo team are extremely shocked by what happened and we offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Liam Hampson,” it added.
Who was Liam Hampson?
“We have made ourselves available to the Mossos d’Esquadra police force and we will continue to do so in relation to any matter pertaining to this fateful accident,” concluded the Sala de Apolo in the statement published in English, Spanish and Catalan.
Liam Hampson was an outstanding player for the RedCliff Dolphins, from Queensland, in the Australian rugby league, according to El Mundo. “Liam was a beautiful soul who brought people together with his love, wisdom and jokes,” player Jordan Riki said on GoFundMe.
The last photo of Liam Hampson
“Liam was an outstanding talent on and off the football field, whether it was helping his teammates win a nail-biting game or educating children and many others about life and wisdom,” added Riki GoGundMe campaign that raised more than $45,000 in a few hours.
A photograph that emerged hours after the death was announced shows player Jordan Riki kissing a woman and Liam Hampson in the background in the Sala Apolo. No additional details were immediately provided. May he rest in peace. Filed Under: Liam Hampson Dies