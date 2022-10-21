Liam Hampson was found dead in a nightclub.

Was it an accident?

The rugby star had been reported missing.

Australian rugby star Liam Hampson died in an alleged accidental fall of more than 30 feet in a popular nightclub in Barcelona, Spain. At first, Catalonian police believed that the athlete’s death was an accident.

Through a statement, the nightclub called Sala Apolo confirmed the incident and mourned the loss of the sports figure. “We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Liam Hampson,” the venue’s management said in a release to which MundoNOW had access.

Rugby star Liam Hampson was found dead

The management of Sala Apolo said on Twitter that it was available for the Mossos d’Esquadra (local Catalonian police) “in relation to any assumption pertinent to this unforeseeable accident.” Liam Hampson had been reported missing 30 hours before his body was found.

According to El Mundo, another player named AJ Brimpson posted his teammate’s disappearance on Instagram, saying out that the last time he was seen was early Wednesday morning at Sala Apolo. Brimpson said that Hampson was with a group of people.