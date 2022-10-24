37-year-old futsal coach dies during a match (PHOTOS)
Futsal coach dies at 37. Rui Guimarães passed away during a match. “One of the most passionate coaches and fans in the world.”
- Futsal coach dies at 37.
- Rui Guimarães passed away during a match.
- “One of the most passionate coaches and fans in the world.”
Coach Rui Guimarães dies. The world of sports is in mourning after the tragic death of a futsal coach who passed away while his team was in the middle of a match. The incident occurred on Wednesday when he began to have chest pains during the game.
Portuguese futsal coach Rui Guimarães, died of a heart attack at age 37 during a friendly match with his team in Kuwait. The coach died after feeling chest pains, a tragedy for the spectators and players, according to the Diario AS.
Coach Rui Guimarães dies at the age of 37
According to local media, the deceased was directing a friendly game at the Kuwaiti AlTadamon Sporting Club when he began to experience chest pains. Immediately, an ambulance was called to transport him to the hospital.
Unfortunately, the 37-year-old athlete died of a heart attack at the hospital. The news was confirmed by the media who lamented the terrible loss. Many offered condolences on social media.
Coach Rui died directing his team
After announcing Rui Guimarães’ death on social media, the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, Fernando Gomes, commented on the “premature and unexpected” death of Guimarães, who was “a benchmark of Portuguese futsal,” according to the El Diario NY.
It should be remembered that the coach made his debut as a futsal coach in the Antunes Luso team and was considered the most international Portuguese futsal coach, after working with teams from Switzerland, Italy, Greece and the United Arab Emirates, among others. Filed Under: Coach Rui Guimarães dies
“Today we lost a friend”
“Sad news. Coach Rui Guimaraes died this Wednesday in Kuwait of a heart attack. The 37-year-old Portuguese was managing his Al Tadhamon Club team. He began to feel unwell and was taken to the hospital. He died on the way,” confirmed a futsal Twitter account
Immediately, internet users commented: “Today we have lost a friend who is a futsal coach and a globetrotter. Rest in peace Rui Guimarães. The people of futsal, our people,” said an internet user about the tragic news. Filed Under: Coach Rui Guimarães dies
“I am shocked”
“One of the world’s most passionate futsal coaches and fans has passed away at the age of 37. He accomplished A LOT in his limited time and he will be sorely missed.” “He had experienced severe chest pain, breathing problems and loss of consciousness.”
“I just learned that my dear friend Mr. Rui Guimaraes is no longer with us, I am shocked to hear this sad news that you are gone! But for me he will always be in my heart! I am with your family in this time of pain. God have him in the glory of him,” the farewell messages continued. Filed Under: Coach Rui Guimarães dies