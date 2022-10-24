37-year-old futsal coach dies during a match (PHOTOS)

Futsal coach dies at 37.

Rui Guimarães passed away during a match.

“One of the most passionate coaches and fans in the world.”

Coach Rui Guimarães dies. The world of sports is in mourning after the tragic death of a futsal coach who passed away while his team was in the middle of a match. The incident occurred on Wednesday when he began to have chest pains during the game.

Portuguese futsal coach Rui Guimarães, died of a heart attack at age 37 during a friendly match with his team in Kuwait. The coach died after feeling chest pains, a tragedy for the spectators and players, according to the Diario AS.

Coach Rui Guimarães dies at the age of 37

According to local media, the deceased was directing a friendly game at the Kuwaiti AlTadamon Sporting Club when he began to experience chest pains. Immediately, an ambulance was called to transport him to the hospital.

Unfortunately, the 37-year-old athlete died of a heart attack at the hospital. The news was confirmed by the media who lamented the terrible loss. Many offered condolences on social media.