Republican activists urge voters to wait until the last minute.

They say it will make it easier to detect fraud.

The midterm elections are right around the corner.

Republican activists supporting the lie that former President Donald Trump was robbed of the 2020 election have hatched a plan they say will thwart any attempted fraud in next month’s midterms. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day, November 8, or — for those who vote by mail — hold their ballots and deliver them to a polling place or election office at the last minute.

The plan is based on unfounded conspiracy theories claiming fraudsters plan to manipulate the vote in order to favor the Democrats once they see how many Republican votes have been sent in advance, according to the AP.

Republican activists in the US discourage early voting

There is no evidence of such fraud. If this campaign works and enough voters are persuaded not to vote early, there could be long lines on Election Day, delaying the processing of late-delivered mail-in ballots. Those ballots almost certainly won’t be counted until the next day or so.

“It would slow everything down,” said Noah Praetz, a former Cook County, Illinois, election clerk who now advises local election offices on best practices and security. “In a lot of places, if you don’t get the ballots in the mail until Election Day, you don’t count them until after Election Day.” Filed Under: Republican activists vote last minute