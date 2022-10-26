A 10-year-old boy killed his little brother.

He was playing with a loaded gun.

The family had just immigrated from Venezuela. Harris County authorities confirmed unfortunate and shocking news. A 10-year-old Hispanic boy who was playing with a gun accidentally shot and killed his brother in Texas. Harris County Sheriff, Ed González reported on Twitter that police responded to an emergency call at an apartment complex. 8-year-old Hispanic boy shot and killed by his older brother who was playing with a gun “Awful incident. @HCSOTexas units responded to an apt unit at the Bear Creek Crossing Apartments at 5535 Timber Creek Place. A child (possibly 9 yoa) was playing with a shotgun when it discharged and struck his sibling (possibly 10),” he tweeted. “The child was pronounced deceased at the scene. A teen sibling was also in the apt at the time, but was not injured. All three siblings were believed to be alone at the time. All info is preliminary, investigators are en route to the scene,” concluded the message from Sheriff Ed González.

The family had just moved to the Houston area from Venezuela According to ABC13 the children’s family had just moved to the Houston area from Venezuela a few months earlier and was in the process of enrolling the brothers in school. The names of those involved and their relatives are unknown. In addition according to ABC13, there are several reports that indicate that it is not clear if the shotgun was already loaded, or if the brothers loaded it while they were playing. The weapon and the incident are still under investigation at this time.

Sheriff Ed González offered the first statements Sheriff Ed González provided new information in a recent press conference: “I always fight to say that it is accidental, because these are really predictable. But I think it’s something that we will continue to get the message across.” “Especially if there is storage (weapons), and especially if there are children around, assume that the weapons are loaded at all times, and also secure them properly.” Click here to see the press conference regarding the accidental shooting.

The boy’s parents could face charges Finally, ABC13 reports that officials indicated that the parents of the children could face possible charges after the tragedy involving their family. It is unknown what will happen to the remaining two children. Likewise, it was explained that authorities will be contacting a relative to take care of the boys while their parents’ situation is clarified. More details are expected to be known in the next few days.