Father Adam has gone viral for his funny videos.

He gives a warning to mass attendees.

The father likes to joke about his faith.

On social media, especially on TikTok, Adam Kotas, a Polish priest who learned to speak Spanish and lives in Mexico, has gone viral for his ingenious way of spreading the word of God. The peculiar priest has an entertaining way of speaking to his followers and this is his unique story.

Adam Kotas was born in Poland on November 15, 1984 and began his journey with the Catholic Church at a young age. Years passed and he decided to move to Mexico, where he perfected his Spanish and adopted an original way of communicating. Even his religious ceremonies look like stand-up shows.

The most viral priest on TikTok

Father Adam Kotas’ social media posts reach thousands of internet users. Although many of his followers claim not to believe in religion, they are curious to listen hear they way he presents it.

Some leaders of the church that he used to belong to don’t find Kotas amusing and they are somewhat concerned at how this priest is presenting the religion to his followers, using his popularity and charisma.