In the past two years, the number of Latinos applying to college has decreased

Economic difficulties and lack of support could be two factors that impede access to higher education for Latino students

Find out how you can help your children pursue higher education

Since 2020, there has been a decrease in the number of Latino students interested in going to college. According to the Washington Post, thousands of high school students belonging to the Hispanic community in the United States chose not to apply for financial aid to pursue higher education.

This suggests that the impact of the pandemic will continue to affect certain sectors of society, especially Latino students who do not have the financial resources to start or finish college. However, there is welcome news with the existence of programs like McDonald’s HACER® National Scholarship, which offers financial help for up to 30 outstanding Latino students each year so they can afford to go to college. This program also has a resource guide for parents and guardians to navigate the college admissions process with their teens. Learn the four most important steps!

1. Help them research the best options

According to the guide for parents provided by the McDonald’s HACER® National Scholarship, one way that parents role on higher education can support their children through this process is by thoroughly researching all of the options available to them. For example, deciding whether your child would benefit most by pursuing a two-year or four-year program, or by earning a certificate or diploma for a particular trade.

Keep in mind factors such as the acceptance rate to the program chosen by your child, as well as employment opportunities and postgraduate programs that could be available to continue their academic training, depending on the field they have chosen.