In the next four years, more than 4 million Latino students are expected to enroll in college

For many of them, the cost of college could be an impediment to completing a degree program

McDonald’s HACER® National Scholarship offers scholarships up to $100,000 for outstanding Hispanic applicants

The Hispanic Association of Colleges & Universities (HACU) estimates that, by the year 2026, the Hispanic student population in American universities will reach as much as 4.1 million, in what is expected to be a growth rate that’s 10% higher than any other ethnic group.

However, for this scholarship for higher education for hispanics to happen, it is necessary to provide the basic needs of a large number of applicants who may not have the financial resources to cover the costs of pursuing higher education, be it a public or private university. The McDonald’s HACER® National Scholarship offers financial aid for up to 30 outstanding Hispanic students. Find out everything you need to know about this program!

What is the HACER® National Scholarship?

Created in1985, the McDonald’s HACER® National Scholarship is aimed at outstanding Hispanic students who do not have the necessary resources to cover their tuition, registration, housing and other college expenses.

Since its launch, this program of scholarship for higher education for hispanics has financially helped more than 17,000 students, allocating more than $33 million in scholarships. For this, they have divided the applicants into three groups that determine the amount of money they will receive based on their academic achievements.