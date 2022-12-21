Are you looking for a college scholarship? This one is especially for Hispanic students.
- In the next four years, more than 4 million Latino students are expected to enroll in college
- For many of them, the cost of college could be an impediment to completing a degree program
- McDonald’s HACER® National Scholarship offers scholarships up to $100,000 for outstanding Hispanic applicants
The Hispanic Association of Colleges & Universities (HACU) estimates that, by the year 2026, the Hispanic student population in American universities will reach as much as 4.1 million, in what is expected to be a growth rate that’s 10% higher than any other ethnic group.
However, for this scholarship for higher education for hispanics to happen, it is necessary to provide the basic needs of a large number of applicants who may not have the financial resources to cover the costs of pursuing higher education, be it a public or private university. The McDonald’s HACER® National Scholarship offers financial aid for up to 30 outstanding Hispanic students. Find out everything you need to know about this program!
What is the HACER® National Scholarship?
Created in1985, the McDonald’s HACER® National Scholarship is aimed at outstanding Hispanic students who do not have the necessary resources to cover their tuition, registration, housing and other college expenses.
Since its launch, this program of scholarship for higher education for hispanics has financially helped more than 17,000 students, allocating more than $33 million in scholarships. For this, they have divided the applicants into three groups that determine the amount of money they will receive based on their academic achievements.
Benefits of the HACER® National Scholarship to a student
The HACER® National Scholarship offers financial aid for a maximum of 30 Hispanic students who demonstrate outstanding academic achievements such as good grades, participation in community or volunteer service and extracurricular activities. They must also belong to a vulnerable socioeconomic sector that prevents them from covering the expenses required to pursue higher education.
McDonald’s, through the HACER® program, places potential scholarship recipients in three groups: at Level 1, financial aid is up to $100,000; in Level 2 it is $10,000 to $20,000. Finally, Level 3 receives $5,000.
Requirements that student must fulfill to apply for the McDonald’s HACER® National Scholarship
Unlike college applications, it is not necessary to write an academic or personal essay to apply for the McDonald’s HACER® National Scholarship. In this case, what matters most is the student’s academic achievement and a personal statement that consists of approximately 5 questions.
For example, you will be asked for documents such as your academic transcript, a letter of recommendation, a list of extracurricular activities you have participated in, and the different types of volunteering you have done. You will also need proof of income in the form of a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or an IRS form 1040.
How to know if you are eligible
Do you want to know if you are eligible for the McDonald’s HACER® National Scholarship? These are some of the factors that the organization takes into account when evaluating applications. You must be a senior in high school and a legal US resident or DACA recipient. You must also be under 21 years of age and have a GPA of no less than 2.8.
You must also demonstrate that at least one of your parents is Hispanic. In addition, you will need to be planning to attend school full-time in a 2- or 4-year college program.If you are selected to receive the scholarship, this financial aid is paid directly to the school you are attending. If you want to learn more about the HACER® National Scholarship, click here and find out how to complete the application process step by step. You could be one of the 30 Hispanic students who benefits from this financial aid!