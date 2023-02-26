Time is running out to claim one-time payments in the US.

Find out what the deadline is.

See if you qualify for tax rebates of up to $1,500. Millions of Americans only have one week left to claim direct payments ranging from $450 to $1,500 in tax rebates. This will apply to Garden State residents. February 28 is the deadline to request the cash. The tax rebates are being delivered as part of the Affordable NJ Communities for Homeowners & Renters (ANCHOR) program, which is aimed at tenants and homeowners, according to The Sun.

Time is running out to claim tax rebates in the US! About 1.2 million US homeowners could receive a direct payment of up to $1,500, while more than 900,000 renters will receive $450. Residents can apply online for the ANCHOR program, by phone or by mail as the new deadline is extended to February 28, 2023. It should be noted that both the amounts of the payments, as well as eligibility will depend on the income of the residents requesting the one-time payment. Whether they rent or own their home will also affect the amount of the payment, according to The Sun.

Who is eligible to claim the cash? Eligibility for the ANCHOR program is as follows: Homeowners with incomes of $150,000 or less will receive $1,500. Those with earnings of more than $250,000 will receive $1,000 and renters with income of $150,000 or less will receive $450. All payments will be issued as checks or direct deposits starting in late spring 2023, The Sun confirmed that residents will receive their payments no later than May of this year. But keep in mind that payments will not be issued in the order in which they are received.