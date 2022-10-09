New trailer for ‘Wakanda Forever’ reveals the film’s biggest mystery

New trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The new Black Panther film comes out.

Find out new details about the film.

New trailer for Wakanda Forever. Marvel released a new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In it, new characters were revealed that will be part of the Black Panther superhero movie saga. This series is the sequel to the film released in 2018.

In the trailer, which has just been released, they show how life in Wakanda has been since T’Challa’s death. Later, Marvel revealed the best part, as it is a surprise that none of the fans of the film expected.

The characters in Wakanda Forever

The trailer for the film, which was leaked a few hours ago, maintains the same tone and concept of the previous dark and mysterious films. In it, Namor, Riri Williams, Iron Heart and of course T’Challa’s successor are shown in detail.

T'Challa was played by actor Chadwick Boseman, who unfortunately passed away in 2020 from colon cancer. Action scenes are also shown depicting a conflict between Talocan and Wakanda.