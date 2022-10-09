New trailer for ‘Wakanda Forever’ reveals the film’s biggest mystery
New trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The new Black Panther film comes out. Find out new details about the film.
- New trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
- The new Black Panther film comes out.
- Find out new details about the film.
New trailer for Wakanda Forever. Marvel released a new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In it, new characters were revealed that will be part of the Black Panther superhero movie saga. This series is the sequel to the film released in 2018.
In the trailer, which has just been released, they show how life in Wakanda has been since T’Challa’s death. Later, Marvel revealed the best part, as it is a surprise that none of the fans of the film expected.
The characters in Wakanda Forever
The trailer for the film, which was leaked a few hours ago, maintains the same tone and concept of the previous dark and mysterious films. In it, Namor, Riri Williams, Iron Heart and of course T’Challa’s successor are shown in detail.
T’Challa was played by actor Chadwick Boseman, who unfortunately passed away in 2020 from colon cancer. Action scenes are also shown depicting a conflict between Talocan and Wakanda. Filed Under: New Wakanda Forever Trailer
The cast
The Marvel film is written and directed by Ryan Coogler. It has an exceptional cast of actors and actresses such as: Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett.
For people who are wondering when this movie will be in theaters, the release date is November 11th. Hypertextual revealed that Wakanda Forever marks the end of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Filed Under: New Wakanda Forever Trailer
The new Black Panther
Okoye will be the new black panther. The role is played by Danai Gurira. Inverse said that she has the skills to serve as Black Panther, however according to their criticism, it seems a little exaggerated.
However, it’s definitely possible that this could silence more than one critic, especially if multiple characters end up wearing the suit in Wakanda Forever. Filed Under: Wakanda Forever New Trailer
Did Chadwick Boseman hide his cancer?
It was announced that Wakanda Forever will run 2 hours and 41 minutes. Regal movie complexes released this information. Infobae reported that the pre-sales of the film will be released at the same time.
The actor who embodied the character of Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman, died at the age of 43, after a long battle with colon cancer. He kept his illness a secret from the public and even recorded his last films while sick. Filed Under: New Wakanda Forever Trailer