Happy National Egg Day! 5 nutritional benefits of eggs

June 3 was National Egg Day!

Approximately 113 billion eggs are produced in the US each year.

Find out five nutritional benefits of eggs in honor of this holiday.

What are the benefits of eggs? National Egg Day is celebrated in the US on June 3. According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), 133 billion eggs are produced in the US each year. This versatile food is celebrated each year on June 3, National Egg Day.

Eggs are a nutrient-rich option that have been shown to be effective in preventing certain diseases, maintaining a healthy body composition and providing you with many vitamins.

5. Benefits of eggs: Reduce the risk of coronary heart disease

Did you know that eating eggs can be good for your heart health? One of the common myths about eggs is that they increase cholesterol and therefore are not good for your heart. Studies have shown that the moderate consumption of eggs, together with a balanced diet, helps to considerably reduce the risk of coronary heart disease.

According to the Mayo Clinic, healthy adults can eat up to seven eggs a week without posing a risk to their health. Some research has shown that eating eggs could even prevent some types of cardiovascular events.