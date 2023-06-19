Happy National Egg Day! 5 nutritional benefits of eggs
What are the benefits of eggs? National Egg Day is celebrated in the US on June 3. According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), 133 billion eggs are produced in the US each year. This versatile food is celebrated each year on June 3, National Egg Day.
Eggs are a nutrient-rich option that have been shown to be effective in preventing certain diseases, maintaining a healthy body composition and providing you with many vitamins.
5. Benefits of eggs: Reduce the risk of coronary heart disease
Did you know that eating eggs can be good for your heart health? One of the common myths about eggs is that they increase cholesterol and therefore are not good for your heart. Studies have shown that the moderate consumption of eggs, together with a balanced diet, helps to considerably reduce the risk of coronary heart disease.
According to the Mayo Clinic, healthy adults can eat up to seven eggs a week without posing a risk to their health. Some research has shown that eating eggs could even prevent some types of cardiovascular events.
4. Eggs are good for weight loss
Eggs are a healthy option for a balanced diet and provide the body with a plethora of nutrients. One egg contains approximately 77 calories, 0.6 grams of carbohydrates, and 6.3 grams of protein.
Eggs are not only nutritious, they are versatile and help you feel full by providing complete protein with few calories.
3. Eggs increase good cholesterol
Are eggs good for cholesterol? On their own, they provide numerous nutrients such as vitamins A, B12, B2 and D, but their cholesterol has also been found to increase HDL levels, that is, high-density lipoproteins, helping to transport cholesterol to the liver so that it can be released from the body.
This can help reduce heart disease risks. However, it is best to consult a nutritionist to monitor egg consumption and ensure you’re eating a balanced diet that fits your needs.
2. Eggs are good for your eyes
Egg consumption has been shown to be beneficial for eye health, thanks to the fact that it contains lutein and zeaxanthin, two carotenoid antioxidants found mainly in the yolks. These protect the eyes from UV rays and reduce the risk of cataracts.
Vitamin A helps to maintain healthy vision and keep the retina in good condition. Zinc, another nutrient in eggs, plays a crucial role in protecting the eyes from oxidative damage and maintaining eye health.
1. Eggs are good for your brain
Including eggs in your diet will also help you get enough choline, an essential nutrient to promote memory and cognition. They also contain omega-3 fatty acids, which aid memory and brain function.
Eggs also help your body absorb nutrients such as the B complex vitamins, essential to protect the nervous system and produce neurotransmitters.