The popular store made a surprising announcement.

Dollar Tree will stop selling eggs its stores.

Egg prices have soared in recent months.

Dollar Tree store will stop selling eggs in its stores. The store that is known for its affordable prices can’t find eggs at their preferred price point.

The retail chain, known for its inexpensive products will no longer have eggs for sale in its stores. A spokesman explained the reason for the pause.

Dollar Tree stops selling eggs as prices soar

A company spokesperson revealed what led Dollar Tree to stop selling eggs. According to The Washington Examiner, this will not be a permanent change. This staple food has become quite expensive in recent months due to supply chain issues and avian flu outbreaks.

Despite the fact that the cost of a dozen grade A eggs fell to $4.21 last month from the maximum reached in January of $4.82, the store made the decision to stop selling them for the time being.