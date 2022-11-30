Former EMI music executive Charles Koppelman dies.

He also worked at Martha Stewart Living and Steve Madden.

His family confirmed his death at 82. Charles Koppelman, who was a music executive at EMI Records and worked at Martha Stewart Living and Steve Madden, has passed away. The news was reported by various media outlets over the weekend as people sent condolences. Koppelman’s family announced the tragic news on Saturday, November 26 through a statement on social media that has moved everyone who knew him. The renowned businessman was 82 years old. A SAD GOODBYE Koppelman’s son, Brian Koppelman, co-creator of the hit show Billions, posted on Instagram Friday that he would write a longer tribute: “But the only thing that matters is how much I loved him. And how much he taught me about every single thing that matters. He lived exactly the life he wanted to live. And he spent his last days surrounded by those he loved the most. Dad, thank you.” Also, his daughter ,Jenny Koppelman Hutt, announced on Facebook and Instagram: “With a very heavy heart, we want to share that our beloved father, Pop-Pop, and best friend Charles Koppelman passed away peacefully earlier today surrounded by his entire family. His larger-than-life presence will be with us forever.”

CHARLES KOPPELMAN'S INCREDIBLE CAREER It should be noted that Koppelman's career was legendary. Shortly after starting a band that became known as The Ivy Three, which performed the 1960 hit Hey, Yogi ,he became a songwriter for the industry veteran Don Kirshner, along with famed tunesmiths Gerry Goffin and Carole King. However, a friend joked that Koppelman was "the worst songwriter in the stable" which is why he ended up running Kirshner's Aldon Music at the age of 24. He later became managing director of Screen Gems/Columbia Music before starting his own label.

MUSIC PIONEER Along the way, Koppelman identified Here You Come Again as an ideal song for Dolly Parton and sponsored the star's move from country to pop. But we must also recognize that he helped launch the career's of diverse and successful musical artists such as Lovin' Spoonful, Vanilla Ice, Wilson Phillips and Tim Hardin. He co-produced the Bobby Darin song, If I Were A Carpenter, and was executive producer of many Barbra Streisand albums. "He chose all the songs and helped make her a pop music superstar by finding a more modern sound and uniting her with artists like Donna Summer, Barry Gibb and Neil Diamond," according to an industry insider.

WHAT DO PEOPLE CLOSE TO HIM SAY? A music veteran said that Koppelman had: "A remarkable career made even more so by his dyslexia and his extremely modest economic origins — as a kid growing up in Laurelton, Queens, who was a physical education major in college before he was kicked out for playing cards when he should have been in class." In addition to his son Brian and daughter Jenny, Koppelman is survived by his daughter Stacy Koppelman Fritz and his wife, Gerri Kyhill Koppelman. Years before, he was married to Brenda "Bunny" Koppelman, who died in 2008. Koppelman remarried in 2011. A relative said: "His seven grandchildren were the center of his life. Along with his table at Rao's." With information from Page Six, Billboard and Metro