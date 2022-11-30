The heartbreaking story of Florind Belliu and Ornela Shehi.

Florind beat his wife to death and threw her from a 6h floor window.

Investigation concludes Ornela Shehi was dead before six story fall.

It was a shocking incident that occurred last August in the Bronx. Florind Belliu, an immigrant and aspiring actor, committed a heinous crime.

Investigators have concluded that Belliu beat his 28-year-old wife and the mother of his children, Ornela Shehi, with a hammer. He then threw her body from the sixth floor window at the rear of their building located in the Bronx, New York, before killing himself, according to El Diario NY.

How the heartbreaking incident happened

This case proves that appearances can be deceiving, since no one would have imagined that an aspiring actor who had a beautiful family would commit such an act. After Belliu beat his wife to death with a hammer, he threw her out of a 6th-story window and then jumped after her.

Authorities indicated that the actor's wife died from blunt force trauma before being thrown to the ground. This makes what was thought to be a double suicide, a murder case.