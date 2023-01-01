Nude photos of Ángela Aguilar are said to have been leaked

Alleged nude photos of Ángela Aguilar.

Pepe Aguilar announces that he’s leaving the country in the midst of the scandal.

Ángela Aguilar breaks her silence. More intimate photos of Ángela Aguilar are said to have been leaked. After images of Ángela Aguilar kissing her alleged boyfriend, musician Gussy Lau who is 15 years older than her, went viral, now some photographs of her without clothing have come to light, according to Agencia Reforma. After the first photos of the kisses were “leaked”, the singer-songwriter went on Instagram live to confirm that he is dating Pepe Aguilar’s youngest daughter and that both their families are okay with their relationship. Ángela Aguilar and the leaked photos In addition, Pep Aguilar, the “icon” of regional Mexican music, shared an Instagram live from a plane that would take him “away from the scandal” that broke out after his daughter’s relationship with a man 15 years older became known. Pepe Aguilar shared the video with the caption “On a trip with the Aguilars” to his Instagram account. In the live that lasts just over six minutes, the singer showed the luxurious flight he took to Paris. According to Agencia Reforma, one of Ángela Aguilar’s “intimate” photos is a mirror selfie.

Pepe Aguilar breaks his silence about his daughter’s scandal Pepe Aguilar showed his luxurious first-class seat and was even upset because one of the passengers wouldn’t stop coughing, which worried the singer-songwriter. Laughing, he joked about getting drunk on several ‘expensive’ glasses of Chardonnay, which he showed off in the video. “The whole family is going to Paris,” said Pepe Aguilar, before attacking the media for the recent coverage of his daughter. “The media and people are doing a lot of ‘dumbing down’ right now,” he pointed out.

“It’s more words than facts” “It’s more words than facts,” said the Mexican singer regarding the “storm” that broke out over the Aguilar dynasty. In addition, Pepe Aguilar said that the trip was to do business abroad and take his music to other places. “Yes, I’m going to work, but I’m also going to drink and eat,” he said, before talking about what everyone wanted to hear, his daughter and her relationship with the composer Gussy Lau. Although he broke his silence, the singer didn’t comment on his daughter’s relationship.

What did he say about his daughter’s relationship with Gussy Lau? Instead, Pepe made fun of the fact that more than 9,000 people joined to find out what the famous singer would say. Laughing, he declared: “I’m not going to say a thing,” in a clear reference to the scandal unleashed in recent days. In the end, the singer made one more joke, but he revealed one of his final wishes. To say goodbye, the singer-songwriter told his audience that he would connect when he arrived in Paris, but in the event of a tragedy, he asked for something unusual. “Make me a corrido, please,” he said as he laughed before asking fellow singer Edén Muñoz to perform the song.

Who leaked the images of Ángela Aguilar? The singer also promised to show the trip to France in detail. The photos of the young singer will not be shared out of respect for her privacy. For his part, Angela Aguilar’s alleged boyfriend said that it was one of his close friends who leaked the images. In addition, Ángela Aguilar also made a live yesterday from her IG account, to express, on the verge of tears, her indignation, although her photos where she’s apparently nude had not yet come out, according to Agencia Reforma. TO SEE THE VIDEO OF PEPE AGUILAR CLICK HERE