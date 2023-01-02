Lizbeth Rodríguez goes for a walk in a bikini and is heavily criticized (PHOTOS)
The Mexican host caused controversy in a bikini. Lizbeth Rodríguez is heavily criticized. She showed her attributes and it didn't go well.
- The Mexican host caused controversy in a bikini.
- Lizbeth Rodríguez is heavily criticized.
- She showed her attributes and it didn’t go well.
The Mexican presenter decided to show off her attributes through social media. However, the compliments she usually receives from her fans, were not good. Lizbeth Rodríguez goes for a walk through the streets in a bikini and is heavily criticized.
Through her verified instagram profile, the Mexican host shared some “spicy” images with her fans in her most recent publication. But instead of the usual praise, she received a sheer amount of flak.
Lizbeth Rodríguez goes for a walk in a bikini
In the photos you can see Lizbeth Rodríguez posing in a bikini. What would further increase the temperature is that the controversial OnlyFans model did it in the middle of a public street, showing off her attributes in a small outfit.
The presenter used her best poses to delight her fans, while wearing a tiny bikini in light tones and with a peculiar flower print that perfectly matched the beauty of the content creator.
She’s heavily criticized for her appearance
After uploading her post, it seems that Lizbeth didn’t receive the expected response from her audience. She usually knows how to break records of reactions and comments every time she generates new content on digital platforms.
However, this time it was not so. Among a few flattering comments about her spectacular figure and her undeniable beauty, Rodríguez’s recent photos were filled with criticism as well as ridicule for the ‘particular’ way she looked.
Users did not hesitate to comment: “One can see that you’re not even breathing”
A large number of users didn’t hesitate to express their feelings and commented: “Now you can let it go, it looks like you’re not even breathing”, “Pulling your belly in as much as you can. Let go, breathe, nothing is perfect” and “I think it’s the only thing she knows how to do, come out showing everything”, to highlight a few.
But her faithful fans were also present: “Super beautiful my baby”, “How beautiful you are”, “The most beautiful”, “I have a very beautiful idol” and “What a beautiful woman”, they wrote on the popular instagram post.
The latest photos of Lizbeth Rodríguez exceed 176 thousand “likes”
Up to the time of writing this note, the latest photos of Lizbeth Rodríguez had exceeded 176,000 “likes” and almost a thousand comments had been registered a little less than 15 hours after Lizbeth uploaded the content.
With her more than 11 million followers on the platform, it is to be expected that any publication that the Mexican presenter makes will be exposed to millions who may love it or hate it.