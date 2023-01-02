The Mexican host caused controversy in a bikini.

Lizbeth Rodríguez is heavily criticized.

She showed her attributes and it didn’t go well.

The Mexican presenter decided to show off her attributes through social media. However, the compliments she usually receives from her fans, were not good. Lizbeth Rodríguez goes for a walk through the streets in a bikini and is heavily criticized.

Through her verified instagram profile, the Mexican host shared some “spicy” images with her fans in her most recent publication. But instead of the usual praise, she received a sheer amount of flak.

Lizbeth Rodríguez goes for a walk in a bikini

In the photos you can see Lizbeth Rodríguez posing in a bikini. What would further increase the temperature is that the controversial OnlyFans model did it in the middle of a public street, showing off her attributes in a small outfit.

The presenter used her best poses to delight her fans, while wearing a tiny bikini in light tones and with a peculiar flower print that perfectly matched the beauty of the content creator.