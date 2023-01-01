The 5 most famous celebrity scandals of 2022

2022 was a year full of celebrity scandals.

Couples scandals were the ones that occurred the most.

Infidelities, separations, death… everything seemed to happen. 2022 is about to come to an end, but before that you can’t forget about the biggest celebrity scandals. Shakira and Belinda were involved in several, since the two ended with their partners and the news caused great controversy in the show business. It will be seen if 2023 will be able to surpass the amount of this year’s scandals. Please 2023 be good for everyone!

Shakira and Piqué Nobody expected it! One of the couples relationship that seemed to be the strongest ended this year. In June the news came that Shakira and Piqué were separating, and everything indicates that it was because of an infidelity on the part of the footballer. A few days later, the former Barcelona defender appeared with his new girlfriend Clara Chía. A 23-year-old girl who had stolen his heart while he was still living with the Colombian singer. Now everyone is waiting for the trial for the custody of his children.

Ingrid Coronado and Ana Ferro One of the saddest events of 2022 was the death of the Argentine host Fernando del Solar. Many of his colleagues mourned his departure. But something that was always in the news was the fight between Ingrid Coronado and Ana Ferro, the ex-wife and widow from del Solar respectively. Suspicions arose on inheritance issues, where it was revealed that the host did not include the children he had with Ingrid Coronado in the will. The host said that he had never paid for their education, but Ana Ferro came out in defense of her deceased husband on multiple occasions.

Belinda and Nodal Another couple that caused the most controversy were the singers Belinda and Christian Nodal. A few days before February 14 both announced their separation. This news caused a great controversy among followers. In the following months “the truths” of both of them came out. Nodal claimed that Belinda demanded money when she had liked a comment where they called the Mexican ‘naco’. Later, Christian went out with his new girlfriend Cazzu, who is an Argentine rapper and they have been seen at several events.

Niurka The scandalous woman Niurka can not be missing from this list. There is no doubt that the second season of La Casa de los Famosos was more controversial than the first. When it was announced that Laura Bozzo and Niurka Marcos would be part of the rivalry rumors began to circulate. On the show Niurka began an affair with Juan Vidal. Unfortunately the love fizzled out a few months after the show ended.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard was on everyone’s lips from its beginning on April 11 until it ended on June 1. The actress had sued her husband years earlier for physical assault. Amber was involved in endless fights with him. According to MVS News, Depp turned out to be the winner of this legal fight and his ex-wife would have to pay him 10 million dollars.