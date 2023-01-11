California city where Prince Harry and Oprah live is evacuated

Montecito, California is evacuated after heavy rains.

It is home to stars like Prince Harry, Oprah and Ellen Degeneres.

Heavy rains and mudslides cause evacuations.

Authorities evacuated Montecito, California, as heavy rains threaten to cause flooding and mudslides in the area where Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey and Ellen Degeneres live.

Residents of Montecito were warned to evacuate the city as soon as possible. So far 12 people have been killed in the flooding in California, so, to avoid more deaths, authorities are asking residents to leave the city as quickly as possible.

Residents of Montecito, California, where Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle reside, as well as Oprah Winfrey, were called to evacuate due to the torrential rains sweeping through the state.

Images show floods, rains as a bomb cyclone tears through California, threatening Montecito. The streets are empty as people take shelter from the dangerous weather.