California city where Prince Harry and Oprah live is evacuated
Montecito, California is evacuated after heavy rains cause flooding. It is home to stars like Prince Harry, Oprah and Ellen Degeneres.
- Montecito, California is evacuated after heavy rains.
- It is home to stars like Prince Harry, Oprah and Ellen Degeneres.
- Heavy rains and mudslides cause evacuations.
Authorities evacuated Montecito, California, as heavy rains threaten to cause flooding and mudslides in the area where Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey and Ellen Degeneres live.
Residents of Montecito were warned to evacuate the city as soon as possible. So far 12 people have been killed in the flooding in California, so, to avoid more deaths, authorities are asking residents to leave the city as quickly as possible.
Authorities evacuate Montecito, home to Prince Harry and his wife
Residents of Montecito, California, where Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle reside, as well as Oprah Winfrey, were called to evacuate due to the torrential rains sweeping through the state.
Images show floods, rains as a bomb cyclone tears through California, threatening Montecito. The streets are empty as people take shelter from the dangerous weather.
Ellen Degeneres is also affected by the floods
In addition to Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and the presenter Oprah Winfrey, Ellen Degeneres has also been affected. She shared a video on social media showing the flood waters rushing behind her.
Fans commented, telling her to be careful and stay away from the area, just as thousands of people have already left Montecito for fear of losing their lives or their homes. Filed Under: Montecito Evacuated
12 dead after California flooding
According to EFE, the flooding has claimed the lives of 12 people so far and 90% of the state’s population is under a flood watch. More than 100,000 people were without electricity on Monday afternoon.
The community near Santa Barbara has become one more victim of the environmental disasters brought by the atmospheric river and the bomb cyclone that the state has been experiencing since the end of 2022. Filed Under: Montecito evacuated
Joe Biden declares a state of emergency in California
Joe Biden is currently in Mexico, as he met with the representatives of Mexico and Canada for the “Three Amigos” summit. However, that did not stop him from staying informed about the situation in California, where he declared a state of emergency.
In addition, the National Weather Service also reported on social media that another series of dangerous winds will continue to hit the state Monday night and until Tuesday afternoon, then people are expected to be allowed to return to their homes. Filed Under: Montecito Evacuated