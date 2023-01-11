President Biden breaks his silence on the classified documents found in private office
President Joe Biden breaks his silence about the classified documents. He assured that he is “fully cooperating”. "I don't know what's in the documents."
President Biden has spoken about the classified materials found in one of his offices. This has generated endless questions about what those files could contain. Many compare this situation with the problems that Donald Trump has been facing regarding the trove of classified material found at Mar-a-Lago, the former President’s Florida residence.
“A small number of documents with classified marks were discovered,” said the US president. It should be remembered that on November 2, 2022, these documents were located in a locked cabinet at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.
Biden maintained an office at the Penn Center after leaving the vice presidency in 2017 until shortly before launching his 2020 presidential campaign. He was affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania and continued to operate independently of the Biden administration.
In January 2022, the National Archives and Records Administration recovered 15 boxes of documents from Donald Trump, telling Justice Department officials they contained “a lot” of classified material. In August, FBI agents took about 33 boxes and containers of 11,000 documents from his Mar-a-Lago residence.
Now, US president Joe Biden, stressed on Tuesday that he is currently “fully cooperating” after the discovery of some classified documents in a private office, which are being reviewed by the Department of Justice.
"I don't know what's in the documents. My lawyers have not suggested I ask what documents they were. I've turned over the boxes, they've turned over the boxes to the Archives. And we're cooperating fully, cooperating fully with the review, which I hope will be finished soon," he declared after his visit to Mexico at the North American Leaders Summit.
The location of the documents
It should be remembered that these classified files were found by the president’s own lawyers in the offices of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Engagement. The center was founded by Biden when he was Barack Obama’s vice president, according to the Agency Associated Press.
"Since that discovery, the President's personal attorneys have cooperated with the Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that all Obama-Biden Administration records are properly in the Archives' possession," said Richard Sauber, Special Counsel for the president.
“The White House is cooperating”
In a statement, the White House assured that it is cooperating with the investigation, which is being carried out by the Justice Department together with the National Archives, in charge of safeguarding all classified documents of the US presidencies, according to the EFE Agency.
"The White House is cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice regarding the discovery of what appear to be Obama and Biden administration records, including a small number of documents marked as classified," Sauber added.