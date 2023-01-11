President Joe Biden breaks his silence about the classified documents.

He assured that he is “fully cooperating”.

“I don’t know what’s in the documents.”

President Biden has spoken about the classified materials found in one of his offices. This has generated endless questions about what those files could contain. Many compare this situation with the problems that Donald Trump has been facing regarding the trove of classified material found at Mar-a-Lago, the former President’s Florida residence.

“A small number of documents with classified marks were discovered,” said the US president. It should be remembered that on November 2, 2022, these documents were located in a locked cabinet at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.

Joe Biden breaks his silence about classified materials

Biden maintained an office at the Penn Center after leaving the vice presidency in 2017 until shortly before launching his 2020 presidential campaign. He was affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania and continued to operate independently of the Biden administration.

In January 2022, the National Archives and Records Administration recovered 15 boxes of documents from Donald Trump, telling Justice Department officials they contained “a lot” of classified material. In August, FBI agents took about 33 boxes and containers of 11,000 documents from his Mar-a-Lago residence.