US attorney is investigating classified documents found in a Biden office
Classified documents were found in one of Biden's offices. The White House is cooperating with the investigation by a US attorney.
This week, multiple classified documents were discovered in one of President Biden’s offices. The documents date back to when he was Barack Obama’s vice president. Merrick Garland has assigned a US attorney to investigate the situation.
This comes as Biden visited Mexico for the first time in his two years as President of the United States, where he met with Mexican President López Obrador and Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada.
After his visit to Mexico, the United States Department of Justice is investigating the discovery of a handful of classified documents in the offices of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Engagement, which Biden occupied while he was vice president.
This situation is somewhat different that what occurred with former President Donald Trump, who had taken hundreds of classified documents to his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida after leaving office, according to EFE.
The White House is cooperating with the investigation
The White House is already cooperating with the investigation into the classified documents. The Justice Department and the National Archives are responsible for safeguarding such files.
Biden Special Counsel Richard Sauber said: "The White House is cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice regarding the discovery of what appear to be Obama-Biden Administration records, including a small number of documents with classified markings."
The FBI is involved in the investigation
The FBI is also participating in the investigation which involves about ten documents found in the office, which Biden used regularly between 2017 and the launch of his presidential campaign in 2020.
The secret and classified files were found by the president's own lawyers, who immediately handed them over to the authorities, unlike what happened with Donald Trump, who refused to hand over classified documents in his possession, resulting in an FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.
Biden visited Mexico this week
President Biden, met with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. It is the first time that Biden has set foot on Mexican soil for the “Three Amigos” summit.
The three leaders spoke about immigration problems and the United States and Mexico reached an agreement. The latter agreed to receive 30,000 Cubans, Nicaraguans, Venezuelans and Haitians returned from the United States every month.