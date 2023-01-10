US attorney is investigating classified documents found in a Biden office

Classified documents were found in one of Biden’s offices.

The White House is cooperating with the investigation.

Biden lawyers informed the National Archives immediately.

This week, multiple classified documents were discovered in one of President Biden’s offices. The documents date back to when he was Barack Obama’s vice president. Merrick Garland has assigned a US attorney to investigate the situation.

This comes as Biden visited Mexico for the first time in his two years as President of the United States, where he met with Mexican President López Obrador and Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada.

The Justice Department is investigating the classified Biden documents

After his visit to Mexico, the United States Department of Justice is investigating the discovery of a handful of classified documents in the offices of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Engagement, which Biden occupied while he was vice president.

This situation is somewhat different that what occurred with former President Donald Trump, who had taken hundreds of classified documents to his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida after leaving office, according to EFE.