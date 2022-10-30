Michelle Vieth’s daughter celebrated her quinceañera.

The actress spared no expense on the fabulous party.

The resemblance between the two is striking. Seventeen weeks ago, Michelle Vieth shared a post that shocked all of her Instagram followers, as she announced that her daughter was turning 15. In the midst of congratulations and a birthday celebration she dedicated emotional words to her: “And so… XV years my heaven, my princess… Miss, Miss… Who is my pretty girl? Miss, miss, miss,” she began. And the Soñadoras star continued: “Who is my precious baby? My precious baby… My most beautiful Michita… May our little virgin continue to cover you with her mantle, my love… May all your birthday wishes come true… I am very proud of the little woman you have become… I LOVE YOU WITH ALL MY SOUL,” she finished. Nobody expected that four months later she would celebrate with a fabulous quinceañera. Michelle Vieth’s changes over the years have been remarkable The actress is known for transforming herself for all her soap opera roles. On Mi Pequeña Traviesa she played a man who later ‘become’ a woman. Then, on Soñadoras, she played an overprotected, shy, unattractive girl who had a makeover. After more than 20 years of starring in these dramas, the actress who is nearing 50 and has teenage children, looks spectacular. In the recent photographs of her daughter’s quinceañera, which was held in Acapulco, Mexico, she demonstrated it.

The quinceañera amazed everyone Michelle Vieth’s daughter turned 15 in June but four more months had to pass before a big party with more than 150 guests was held in the gorgeous port of Acapulco, Mexico. The actress shared details of the event on Instagram. According to Tv Notas the party was on October 22. Before the majestic celebration they held an emotional mass lasting almost an hour. Michelle Vieth’s daughter received the blessing of the ecclesiastical authorities, since their family is Catholic.

Michelle Vieth’s daughter’s dress Michelle Vieth posted details of her daughter’s quinceañera on Instagram. She looked like a younger version of the actress wearing a pretty pink dress with rhinestones, holding a beautiful bouquet of flowers, and a crown that made her look like a princess. “Thank you @mitzyofficial_ for embroidering so finely with that gift that God gave you, with all your love and all your talent, this dream dress @ampudiamich help me turning her into a princess to fulfill the dream of my Señorita, missaaa with that big and generous heart … @jonasgom What fine, exquisite and refined taste you have. Nobody like you my 007 of flowers… your generosity and talent have no limits… @decorarteaccesorios Lizz personalized, fine and made with the heart that moved my heart and was just the final touch to steal our breath (especially to the mother) and God continue to Bless you always so that you can continue to give us your talent… and give those smiles to our daughters that cannot be described in words… Thank you little Virgin and thank you God!!” wrote Michelle Vieth on the photo of her daughter.

Michelle Vieth looked 15 years old too in a black dress In another video, and photographs, you can see how Michelle Vieth wore a strapless dress similar to her daughter’s but in black tone. They practically looked identical. Leandro also appears in the video, he is the teenage son of the Televisa soap opera star. “Thank you @leanvieth for always holding your sister’s hand with so much love and firmness, I ask God to help us so that it always continues to be like this… I love you with all my soul… Mom. Like a fairy tale, thank you all for everything, thank you,” she finished her post with all the love in the world. SEE THE VIDEO OF MICHELLE VIETH’S DAUGHTER’S QUINCEAÑERA