Clara Chía is devastated and can’t take it anymore.

Piqué’s girlfriend is feeling overwhelmed because of Shakira.

What did the young woman do? Is the relationship between Piqué and his girlfriend Clara Chía on the rocks because of Shakira’s new single? It seems so, because after the Spanish couple flaunted their relationship in front of the Colombian singer without caring about the pain of Milan and Sasha’s mother, now it seems that karma has gotten them both. Shakira’s fans made Piqué’s games a nightmare by chanting the Colombian’s name on the soccer field every time the Spanish player touches the ball and now, with the release of Monotonia, the athlete’s girlfriend, Clara Chía Martí is feeling the pressure. Clara Chía can’t take it anymore While Shakira struggles to control her pain by focusing on her children and her music, it is natural that Piqué and Clara Chía enjoy their love. However, it seems that karma caught up with them for being so brazen and disrespecting the mother of the soccer player’s children. So much so that Clara Chía no longer wants to leave her house. The release of Monotonía caused the wave of criticism against Piqué and his girlfriend Clara Chía Martí to intensify because, in the music video Shakira cries and is destroyed. She is shot with a bazooka, leaving a huge hole in her chest, which angered millions of people.

Did Shakira provoke Piqué’s girlfriend’s drastic decision? It is no secret to anyone that what starts badly ends badly. When Clara Chía and Piqué met and began their affair, both allegedly cheated on their partners. Then they took their audacity to another level, because Clara’s boyfriend was the brother of the soccer player’s best friend. Piqué ended up firing him from his company Kosmos and giving Clara his job. Now Clara Chía has to deal with the consequences of the Spanish paparazzi outside Kosmos, snapping pictures and asking questions. Jordi Martín, the paparazzo who follows the couple, to Telemundo she is devastated.

Clara Chía’s reaction to the pressure The life of Clara Chía Martí is not exactly a fairy tale with the Spanish media chasing her every day to obtain photographs and statements from the girl who is seen as the homewrecker responsible for the breakup of Piqué and Shakira’s relationship. Apparently she had a panic attack and decided not to go to in to work anymore. To avoid pressure from the media, Piqué’s girlfriend decided to work at home and apparently she is feeling harassed by the press. Their relationship continues but she cannot continue normally or calmly while hearing and seeing Shakira and her new song Monotonia everywhere.

Did Shakira have the perfect revenge? While photos of Clara Chía and Piqué on a scooter and having dinner with friends were leaked, Shakira continues to break records with Monotonia and it will be difficult for the couple to avoid hearing to the Colombian because her revenge was perfect and they will have no peace. People commented: “A woman who respects herself DOES NOT make her infidelity relationship public, and less so with a public figure, that is why, although they are unaware of many limits, they do not like fans.” “Poor thing, what did she think was going to happen when going out with a married man.” “As Karol G says… they don’t change you for something better and not even for something richer.” “I’m not happy about the pain of others but Clarita knew that he was married with children, karma comes quick,” can be read in the comments on Suelta la Sopa’s Instagram post. Some images of this note come from the following video.