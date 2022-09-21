Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard is accused of being disrespectful for something he did at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
The Mexican foreign minister was accused of being disrespectful. Marcelo Ebrard's actions were called "rude". What did they say about him?
- The Mexican foreign minister was accused of being disrespectful.
- Marcelo Ebrard’s actions were called “rude”.
- What did they say about him?
The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II took place on Monday, September 19. Representing Mexico, the Secretary of Foreign Relations Marcelo Ebrard attended with his wife. Although many Mexicans were happy to be represented at the event, something unexpected happened.
In some parts of the world, the impact that the death of the monarch had among British citizens was surprising, as many claimed that they didn’t understand their pain. It is clear that this event was not taken lightly by this country’s citizens and it is a moment requiring great respect.
Marcelo Ebrard attended the Queen’s funeral!
The Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, traveled to the United Kingdom on Friday night to represent the Mexican government at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which took place on Monday, September 19 in Westminster Abbey.
The Mexican foreign minister shared a video on social media from Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport shortly before boarding the flight to London and noted that upon arrival he would be sharing his activities in the British capital.
Ebrard takes a selfie with his wife
This morning, during the last religious ceremony in honor of Elizabeth II, the secretary and his wife took a photo that the official shared on Twitter without imagining the stir it would cause. It was taken as a sign of disrespect.
“Mexico’s foreign minister slammed back home for sharing selfie of him and his wife at Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral,” reads a tweet from the Daily Mail UK, one of the most influential, oldest and most widely read newspapers England.
The secretary is slammed on social media
The post, received 2,300 likes, 1,500 retweets and 800 comments in just a few hours which, according to Quien, is unusual. His nearly 700,000 followers then made it go viral.
“At the State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II,” Ebrard wrote with to the snapshot. Internet users described the photo of Ebrard with Rosalinda at the United Kingdom’s former monarch’s funeral as “rude”. FILED FROM: Marcelo Ebrard Funeral Queen
Marcelo Ebrard faces wave of backlash on social media
Some internet users began responded, citing what the Daily Mail had posted. Some other users also criticized the Mexican foreign minister.