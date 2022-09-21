The Mexican foreign minister was accused of being disrespectful.

Marcelo Ebrard’s actions were called “rude”.

What did they say about him?

The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II took place on Monday, September 19. Representing Mexico, the Secretary of Foreign Relations Marcelo Ebrard attended with his wife. Although many Mexicans were happy to be represented at the event, something unexpected happened.

In some parts of the world, the impact that the death of the monarch had among British citizens was surprising, as many claimed that they didn’t understand their pain. It is clear that this event was not taken lightly by this country’s citizens and it is a moment requiring great respect.

Marcelo Ebrard attended the Queen’s funeral!

The Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, traveled to the United Kingdom on Friday night to represent the Mexican government at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which took place on Monday, September 19 in Westminster Abbey.

The Mexican foreign minister shared a video on social media from Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport shortly before boarding the flight to London and noted that upon arrival he would be sharing his activities in the British capital.