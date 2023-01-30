French actor Adama Niane dies.

French actor, Adama Niane has died at 56 years of age. After a long acting career, the actor has left this world and his fans and co-stars say goodbye to him on social media.

Niane was born in Paris, France in 1966. There he completed his theater studies that would help him in his acting career. He appeared in multiple productions, including the popular Netflix series, Lupin.

Lupin actor dies

Adama Niane, of the successful French Netflix series, Lupin, died and on Sunday. His co-stars began posting goodbye messages on social media. Lupin is a thriller and mystery story, inspired by Arsène Lupin.

Arsène Lupine is a white collar thief, however it is not an adaptation of his life story, instead it follows Assane Diop. A new character played by Omar Sy, who was inspired by Lupin growing up. However, a family loss will lead him directly to a criminal network.