The original Wednesday Adams, Lisa Loring dies
The actress who played the original Wednesday Addams on the iconic television series The Addams Family, has died at 64. She passed away after experiencing complications from a stroke, according to EFE and the Daily Mail.
One of Loring’s best friends, Laure Jacobson shared the news of her death in a Facebook post, saying that she died on Saturday after being taken off life support. Her fans and former co-stars were shocked.
Jacobson shared: “She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts forever as Wednesday Addams. Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa’s legacy in show business is enormous. And her legacy to her family and her friends: a great deal of humor, affection and love will remain in our memories for a long time. RIP, Lisa. Damn, girl…you were so much fun.’”
Jacobson wrote: ”It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring. 4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure.”
WHAT DID LISA LORING’S DAUGHTER SAY?
Loring died Saturday night at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California, from complications of a stroke caused by high blood pressure, her daughter Vanessa Foumberg told Variety. “She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands.”
Famous for playing the first Wednesday Addams in the original version of the television series, she also played Wednesday in the 1977 made-for-television movie Halloween with the New Addams Family and had a role on the soap opera As the World Turns. Filed Under: Lisa Loring Dies
LISA LORING’S LIFE?
Loring was married four times and is survived by her two daughters, Marianne and Vanessa, and her grandchildren, Emiliana and Charles. She married her first husband, childhood sweetheart Farrell Foumberg, at just 15, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and had her first child the following year.
The marriage ended in 1974 and she later married actor Doug Stevenson in 1981. They divorced two years later. Her third husband was adult film star Jerry Butler, whom she married in 1987 and separated from him in 1992. Her last husband was Graham Rich, who she married 2003 and divorced in 2014.