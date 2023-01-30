The actress who played the original Wednesday Addams dies.

Lisa Loring appeared on the original Addams Family tv series.

She suffered a stroke at 64.

The actress who played the original Wednesday Addams on the iconic television series The Addams Family, has died at 64. She passed away after experiencing complications from a stroke, according to EFE and the Daily Mail.

One of Loring’s best friends, Laure Jacobson shared the news of her death in a Facebook post, saying that she died on Saturday after being taken off life support. Her fans and former co-stars were shocked.

Jacobson shared: “She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts forever as Wednesday Addams. Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa’s legacy in show business is enormous. And her legacy to her family and her friends: a great deal of humor, affection and love will remain in our memories for a long time. RIP, Lisa. Damn, girl…you were so much fun.’”

Jacobson wrote: ”It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring. 4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure.”