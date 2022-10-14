The head of the Caballeros Templarios was killed.

They identify him as Heriberto Hernández Sánchez, alias “El Chelis”.

He never imagined that he would die like this Heriberto Hernández Sánchez, alias “El Chelis”, who is identified as the plaza boss of the Caballeros Templarios, was killed in a confrontation this Wednesday in Arteaga, Michoacán. Two people were killed in the incident, according to El Imparcial. This news comes in the midst of the wave of violence that the country is experiencing due to the war between organized crime groups that has unleashed shootings in the middle of the street in broad daylight. The current administration has recorded more violent deaths compared to other six-year terms and other administrations. HOW DID THE INCIDENT HAPPEN? Michoacán has experienced the most violence in recent years and today the death of an major drug trafficker was reported. The information spread quickly through social media, since he commanded one of the most powerful groups in the area. The original source, El Universal, indicates that the incident occurred on the main boulevard of that municipality in Tierra Caliente, located 285 kilometers from the capital of Michoacan, the time was not specified. However, it confirmed the death of the capo and a man who was not identified. The news reported that the head of the Caballeros Templarios was killed.

HOW DID THEY KILL HIM? Preliminary information indicates that the death of the important Mexican drug lord was not due to a confrontation between rival groups, but that it occurred inside the cell itself. Apparently there was a problem between the two deceased, the first, who is not identified, was armed, as were the others present. He took out his weapon and emptied it into the drug trafficker. It is said that the capo’s security group immediately killed the man. So far it is unknown what kind of conflict there was between the two, or that triggered the shooting at the scene. Filed Under: Caballeros Templarios boss killed

WHAT IS MEXICO DOING TO STOP CONFRONTATIONS? To try to contain drug-trafficking violence in Mexico, since the time of the then PAN president, Felipe Calderón, the army has taken to the streets. However, this has not worked because every year there are thousands of deaths from this war and this measure was recently voted on. For this reason, just a week ago the Mexican Senate approved extending the presence of the military in the streets until 2028, at a time when they have been involved in controversy after the extraction of a cluster of electronic communications from the Army by a hacker group. Filed Under: Caballeros Templarios boss killed

THE MILITARY WILL PATROL THE STREETS UNTIL 2028 After a marathon debate that lasted more than eight hours, the Senate, controlled by the ruling party, approved by 87 votes in favor and 40 against, a constitutional reform backed by the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which expands from 5 to 9 years the participation of the military in public security tasks. The senators agreed to modify a transitory article of the Constitution, in force since 2019, which established that the military should remain out of the barracks until 2024. The initiative will now be sent to the Cámara de Diputados, which must evaluate the changes made by the senators to a reform that was discussed last month by the lower house for final approval.