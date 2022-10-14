An employee of Donald Trump confessed that the former president ordered him to move boxes of documents after receiving the government subpoena.

The employee told the FBI about Trump’s request.

There is security footage of the aide moving the boxes.

Former United States President Donald Trump ordered an aide to move boxes of documents inside his Mar-a-Lago residence after receiving the government order demanding their return.

On Thursday, October 13, several reports citing anonymous sources, said the employee himself revealed to the FBI that Trump had ordered him to move the boxes. There is also security footage showing him moving them.

Trump orders employee to move boxes from Mar-a-Lago

On Tuesday, the United States Department of Justice asked the Supreme Court to reject the request by Trump’s legal team that an independent expert review the classified material that was seized from him, reported EFE.

In a brief presented to the high court, the US government described the documents found in Trump’s residence as “extraordinarily delicate” and said that if the independent expert is allowed to examine them, it will cause “irreparable damage” to national security.