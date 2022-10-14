Trump ordered an aide to move boxes of documents after government subpoena
An employee of Donald Trump confessed that the former president ordered him to move boxes of documents after receiving government subpoena.
Former United States President Donald Trump ordered an aide to move boxes of documents inside his Mar-a-Lago residence after receiving the government order demanding their return.
On Thursday, October 13, several reports citing anonymous sources, said the employee himself revealed to the FBI that Trump had ordered him to move the boxes. There is also security footage showing him moving them.
Trump orders employee to move boxes from Mar-a-Lago
On Tuesday, the United States Department of Justice asked the Supreme Court to reject the request by Trump’s legal team that an independent expert review the classified material that was seized from him, reported EFE.
In a brief presented to the high court, the US government described the documents found in Trump’s residence as “extraordinarily delicate” and said that if the independent expert is allowed to examine them, it will cause “irreparable damage” to national security.
Is there a threat to national security?
Attorney General Merrick Garland — whose nomination to the Supreme Court was blocked in 2016 by Republican senators — insinuated that even if the judge read these documents, he would be “endangering national security.”
On August 8, the FBI carried out a search at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s residence in Palm Beach, Florida. They seized some 11,000 official documents, including at least 100 classified documents, which the former president took with him when he left the White House in January 2021.
Trump is exposed yet does not give up
As a result of a lawsuit filed by the former president, a Florida judge authorized an independent expert to review the seized material, a decision that prevented the Department of Justice from continuing to review the classified documents.
However, an appeals court later allowed the US Attorney’s Office to continue with the research of that material, to which Trump’s legal team responded in early October by taking the case to the Supreme Court.
What did they find in Mar-a-Lago?
From the beginning, Trump has maintained that the search of his home is part of a political campaign to prevent the possibility of him running again as a Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential election.
At that time, the FBI was presented with an envelope containing 38 documents with classification marks, even at the top secret level. But the agents began to suspect that they had not received the entire stash of records and returned two months later with a court order, according to the AP.