Files on the assassination of John F. Kennedy are declassified

For the first time, thousands of files on the assassination of former United States President John F. Kennedy, including some of photographs taken before he was assassinated, have been declassified., according to LBC.

The assassination of one of the country’s most beloved presidents occurred in broad daylight and in front of thousands of people who were watching as his motorcade drove through Dallas, Texas. The images live on in posterity. One man was charged with the killing though theories that it was a larger conspiracy persist.

WAS JFK’S ASSASSINATION A CONSPIRACY?

Several photographs of the murder circulate on social media. Kennedy was assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald in Dallas, Texas on November 22, 1963. Since then, a series of rumors have circulated about whether the suspect acted alone or at someone’s command.

However, nothing has been proven. For years, thousands of files about the case have been kept classified by the United States government, until Joe Biden announced that in the spirit of transparency, he would declassify the documents.