Files on the assassination of John F. Kennedy are declassified

For the first time, thousands of files on the assassination of former United States President John F. Kennedy, including some of photographs taken before he was assassinated, have been declassified., according to LBC.
The assassination of one of the country’s most beloved presidents occurred in broad daylight and in front of thousands of people who were watching as his motorcade drove through Dallas, Texas. The images live on in posterity. One man was charged with the killing though theories that it was a larger conspiracy persist.
WAS JFK’S ASSASSINATION A CONSPIRACY?
Several photographs of the murder circulate on social media. Kennedy was assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald in Dallas, Texas on November 22, 1963. Since then, a series of rumors have circulated about whether the suspect acted alone or at someone’s command.
However, nothing has been proven. For years, thousands of files about the case have been kept classified by the United States government, until Joe Biden announced that in the spirit of transparency, he would declassify the documents.
WHAT DID BIDEN SAY?
Biden explained the following a few days ago: “Pursuant to my direction, agencies have undertaken a comprehensive effort to review the full set of almost 16,000 records that had previously been released in redacted form and determined that more than 70 percent of those records may now be released in full.”
OSWALD VISITED MEXICO
Within these files, it is reported that one of the key items is Oswald’s ‘Personality File’, which means Oswald was already on the US government’s radar. Oswald visited the Soviet embassy in Mexico City in September 1963, two months before Kennedy’s assassination, according to the files.
A TRAGEDY
Various images taken before, during and after the assassination of the former president of the United States circulate on social media. A few months after Oswald was arrested, he was also assassinated, further fueling rumors that it may have been a conspiracy, though nothing has ever been proven.
