What is Shoplifting?

Stealing merchandise from stores is very common.

What are the consequences of shoplifting?

What is Shoplifting? Not everyone knows the word “shoplifter”. It’s often heard in the malls, since it refers to stealing merchandise or switching price tags to buy items at a lower price. In the United States shoplifting is a problem for many stores.

It is when people steal items from retail stores in a very stealthy way, without anyone noticing. Shoplifting is far more common than armed robbery.

What is Shoplifting?

According to the International Association for Combating Shoplifting, the scale of these crimes is massive. Every year in the US, stores lose more than $13 billion worth of products, or about $35 million daily.

According to the NTECH LAB, statistics say one in 11 people commit steal from shopping malls. The most common are when they are near their residence. Furthermore, only half of them are prosecuted for the crime.