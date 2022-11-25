The US prepares to end Title 42 and the expulsion of asylum seekers
Title 42 is coming to an end. Migrants and asylum seekers will have more options. Judge blocks the rule that began as a response to Covid-19.
Recently there was talk of suspending Title 42, that allowed expedited removal of all migrants and asylum seekers. However, now it seems certain this policy will end so people seeking the American Dream will have more freedom.
The announcement comes after a federal judge gave the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) a period of five weeks to suspend the rule. The administrations plans include measures to reduce processing times and apply reprisals to those who cross the border illegally.
What is Title 42?
In the early days of the Covid pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a public health order on March 20, 2020, which officials said was aimed at stopping the spread of Covid-19 by controlling people entering the US. The order allowed authorities to quickly expel migrants at US land borders.
Under the pretext of this regulation, the US does not allow migrants to request asylum when they arrive in its territory and they are expelled from the country by fast track. The policy is widely known as Title 42, after the part of the US code that allowed the director of the CDC to control the entrance of people from other countries during a health emergency.
Judge orders the end of Title 42
The United States has launched a plan to end Title 42, a health regulation implemented by the Trump administration used to quickly expel migrants who arrive at the southern border under the pretext of controlling the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We are activating our plans” for when Title 42 is lifted, DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Blas Nuñez-Neto said on a call with reporters. This message is a ray of hope for all the people who wish to find a better future crossing the border.
Migrants will receive more help
When Title 42 is suspended, Title 8 will apply, which allows migrants to request asylum at ports of entry and gives the government the power to deport and even impose penalties on those who don’t meet the requirements and are considered inadmissible.
The administration plans to work with governments in the region, including Mexico, to deal with coyotes and human traffickers, Núñez explained in the meeting he had with journalists from various media, including EFE.
Joe Biden doesn’t want to expel migrants
Biden said at a conference that “it’s not rational” to deport migrants arriving from these countries to Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, and affirmed that he is working with Mexico to stop the flow of these arrivals and “improve” conditions at the border.
"Now I am attentive to Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua. The possibility of sending them back to those countries is not rational," said Biden, who added: "We are working with Mexico and with other countries to see if we can stop the (migratory) flow."