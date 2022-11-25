Title 42 is coming to an end.

Migrants and asylum seekers will have more options.

Judge blocks the rule.

Recently there was talk of suspending Title 42, that allowed expedited removal of all migrants and asylum seekers. However, now it seems certain this policy will end so people seeking the American Dream will have more freedom.

The announcement comes after a federal judge gave the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) a period of five weeks to suspend the rule. The administrations plans include measures to reduce processing times and apply reprisals to those who cross the border illegally.

What is Title 42?

In the early days of the Covid pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a public health order on March 20, 2020, which officials said was aimed at stopping the spread of Covid-19 by controlling people entering the US. The order allowed authorities to quickly expel migrants at US land borders.

Under the pretext of this regulation, the US does not allow migrants to request asylum when they arrive in its territory and they are expelled from the country by fast track. The policy is widely known as Title 42, after the part of the US code that allowed the director of the CDC to control the entrance of people from other countries during a health emergency.