Singer Chyno Miranda’s mother finally appears.

There has been a lot of speculation about Chyno’s health.

What happened to the Venezuelan singer?

In recent months, the health of Venezuelan singer Chyno Miranda has been a topic that’s been on everyone’s lips. It was said that he wasn’t doing very well after suffering from Covid-19, and now his mother has appeared for the first time after all the drama.

A couple of months ago it was said that a cousin of the singer had kidnapped him and “stolen” his money. Now Chyno’s mother made an appearance, surprising many, since they did not expect that in the midst of all the controversy with her son she would express herself in that way.

What about Chyno Miranda?

Venezuelan singer Chyno Miranda’s health has once again caused concern on social networks in recent months. His manager explained that the artist is still recovering after having suffered peripheral neuropathy in 2020 after becoming ill with Covid-19.

The Mayo Clinic describes peripheral neuropathy as a sequela of some damage to the nerves outside the brain and spinal cord, known as the peripheral nerves. His fans began to worry and many rumors circulated, including that he had died and that he was kidnapped.