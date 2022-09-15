Now that Camilla is the queen consort, will her children have titles?

Who did the Queen Consort marry before Charles?

Meet Camilla’s children.

Before becoming the Duchess of Cornwall, and marrying Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles was married and had two children, though her love for Charles was always present. Now the question is whether the Queen Consort’s children will get titles.

Camilla received the title of “Queen Consort”, when her husband ascended the throne as King Charles III. Camilla Parker Bowles has been a controversial figure since she was first introduced to the public as Charles’ lover when he was still married to Princess Diana.

Camilla’s former husband

Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles met in the late 1960’s when Andrew’s brother Simon was working for Camilla’s father at his wine company in Mayfair. They were married on July 4, 1973. The couple had two children together, Tom and Laura.

They divorced in 1994 after being separated for several years, when Camilla was having her affair with Prince Charles. To some she represents the movie villain in the tragic life of Princess Diana. For others, she is the representation of a long and complex love story.