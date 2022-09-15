Who are Queen Consort Camilla’s children?
Now that Camilla is the queen, will she give her children a title? Who did the queen consort marry before Charles?
Before becoming the Duchess of Cornwall, and marrying Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles was married and had two children, though her love for Charles was always present. Now the question is whether the Queen Consort’s children will get titles.
Camilla received the title of “Queen Consort”, when her husband ascended the throne as King Charles III. Camilla Parker Bowles has been a controversial figure since she was first introduced to the public as Charles’ lover when he was still married to Princess Diana.
Camilla’s former husband
Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles met in the late 1960’s when Andrew’s brother Simon was working for Camilla’s father at his wine company in Mayfair. They were married on July 4, 1973. The couple had two children together, Tom and Laura.
They divorced in 1994 after being separated for several years, when Camilla was having her affair with Prince Charles. To some she represents the movie villain in the tragic life of Princess Diana. For others, she is the representation of a long and complex love story.
Who are Camilla’s children?
Despite being children of the Queen Consort and step-siblings of princes William and Harry, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes keep a low profile in the English press. Tom, whose godfather is King Charles III himself, studied at Eton and Oxford and has two children, Lola and Frederick, from his marriage to Sara Buys.
Laura works in the art world and has a gallery in London. She has been married to businessman Harry Lopes since 2006 and they have three children. The eldest, Eliza, was a bridesmaid at William and Kate Middleton's wedding.
Will Camilla’s children have royal titles?
According to Page Six, Camilla’s children will not receive royal titles even if their mother is the queen consort of the United Kingdom. “Tom and Laura will remain exactly as they are, their names won’t change,” Majesty magazine managing editor Joe Little confirmed.
"If they haven't needed security up until now, they won't get it when the reign changes — unless it's needed," the editor shared. British protocol says that no one can hold a noble title if they do not obtain it by blood.
They will not have special security
Little also told Page Six: “They are both relatively low-key, considering their connections, and that’s how they like it. They value their privacy. They normally would be very much in the background.”
Official security was one of the controversial issues that Prince Harry had with the Royal Family. He claims that he deserves and needs it. That benefit is paid for by British taxpayers, but Harry said he would no longer be financially dependent on the crown.