Adamari López raises suspicions of a new romance.

The host of Hoy Día appears looking very close with a mysterious man.

Adamari exudes sensuality with a dancer.

Adamari López raises eyebrows. Since the Puerto Rican host and the Spanish dancer announced their separation, many questions have been raised, which little by little have been answered. While Toni Costa enjoys a new relationship, many of Adamari’s fans wonder when she will open the doors to love and perhaps now she has!

Since she was seen with a mysterious man in November 2021, many questions have been raised about a new love for Adamari López. Since then, she’s shared various videos joking about her love life and assured her fans that, sooner or later, she would introduce her new lover.

Adamari López causes a stir on Instagram with a surprising video

The presenter shared a video on Instagram where she was dancing with a man, causing her fans to speculate whether he was a new lover, as they claim he looks “very in love” with the host of Hoy Día.

More than a year after breaking up with Toni Costa, the Amigas y Rivales actress raises new suspicions after being seen with a dancer who apparently is her Zumba instructor — something very similar to what her ex did.