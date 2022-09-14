Adamari López raises eyebrows after appearing “very close” with a man on social media
Adamari López raises suspicions of a new romance. The host of 'Hoy Día' appears very close to a mysterious man.
- Adamari López raises suspicions of a new romance.
- The host of Hoy Día appears looking very close with a mysterious man.
- Adamari exudes sensuality with a dancer.
Adamari López raises eyebrows. Since the Puerto Rican host and the Spanish dancer announced their separation, many questions have been raised, which little by little have been answered. While Toni Costa enjoys a new relationship, many of Adamari’s fans wonder when she will open the doors to love and perhaps now she has!
Since she was seen with a mysterious man in November 2021, many questions have been raised about a new love for Adamari López. Since then, she’s shared various videos joking about her love life and assured her fans that, sooner or later, she would introduce her new lover.
Adamari López causes a stir on Instagram with a surprising video
The presenter shared a video on Instagram where she was dancing with a man, causing her fans to speculate whether he was a new lover, as they claim he looks “very in love” with the host of Hoy Día.
More than a year after breaking up with Toni Costa, the Amigas y Rivales actress raises new suspicions after being seen with a dancer who apparently is her Zumba instructor — something very similar to what her ex did. Filed As: Adamari López raises suspicions
Does Adamari López have a new boyfriend?
The dancer who appears with Adamari López was identified as Martin Mitchel, and both showed their sensual sides while enjoying a bachata. But the Telemundo presenter and the Zumba instructor were so close that it seemed as if at any moment they were going to kiss.
Enjoying the music, Alaïa’s mother appeared to be very relaxed and she let herself be carried away by the moment until people started to speculate that there is actually something going on between the two while they danced. Filed As: Adamari López raises suspicions.
Her followers speculated that he was her new boyfriend
In the final part, Adamari is behind the dancer’s back and when he wants to hug her, she takes her hands away and walks away with a funny grin. Given this, her faithful followers immediately began commenting.
“I love it.” “I liked the ending hahaha.” “That’s a bit of chocolate for life.” “Very sensual, but that face in the end killed me.” “They did it phenomenally, how beautiful they look.” “That’s how you needed it, Ada.” “They make such a beautiful couple.” “He is so handsome, if I were you I would not leave him anymore.” “You can see that you are at your best moment.” TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE. Filed As: Adamari López raises suspicions