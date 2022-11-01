Chronicle: A child’s clothes and backpack were infested with cockroaches.

Staff from his school realized he was living in deplorable conditions.

Police looked into his case and arrested his grandmother. A 14-year-old boy showed up at school in smelly clothes. The boy's classmates and teachers thought that maybe he hadn't bathed or washed his clothes for several days, something that is common with many youngsters, so they didn't pay much attention to it. However, the days passed and the situation got worse. Instead of showing signs of a positive change, his teachers and friends discovered something worse. Every time they boy opened his backpack to take out a book or notebook, cockroaches came out of it. They even crawled out of his pockets. The school called DFCS Faced with such evidence that something might not be right in the boy's home, school authorities contacted the Division of Children and Family Services (DFCS). The case was assigned to a couple of social workers who immediately began investigating. Accompanied by a police officer, they arrived at that house located in Floyd County, Georgia. When they arrived at the property, they realized that indeed, something wasn't right there. It turns out that there was a lot of garbage and there was a strong smell of excrement and urine everywhere.

Animals in poor health The officials also saw cats, dogs and even a small donkey outside the house. They all looked badly malnourished and their ribs were showing. The animals were surely hungry and thirsty, since they did not even have water to drink. The poor dogs could barely bark at strangers because they were so weak. If things were like that outside, the police and social workers imagined that things could be worse inside, and they were not mistaken. They knocked many times on the door, but nobody answered, so they could not enter that afternoon.

Officers had to hold their breath to avoid vomiting The next morning they came back and this time they had more luck. Mrs. Pamela Massey opened the door for them and they asked her to let them in to talk about a situation with her grandson at school. She agreed. They had barely entered when they had to hold their breath due to a strong odor. They literally said in their report that it reeked of feces. More garbage everywhere, rotten food, dead and decomposing rats, dirty dishes, etc. After being questioned about it, the woman declared that she was in the process of cleaning the house because it had been worse before. Go figure!

Animal Control was called Law enforcement informed Pamela that she was in serious trouble and called Animal Control to inspect all the pets in her house. When the officers arrived, they told the police that they had given her tickets before. When they searched the entire house, they found three snakes and two lizards, all with obvious physical damage from fighting each other, but still alive. The reptiles were confiscated along with three dogs, five cats and the donkey. At the back of the property, they found bones from a goat and a cow.

Pamela Massey and her grandson slept in the same room The small two-bedroom house only one had a small bed. Mrs. Pamela said that since she worked at night and slept during the day, she shared it with her grandson, who did just the opposite. The bedroom was filthy. The woman was arrested on the spot and charged with five counts of cruelty to animals and one count of keeping a minor in squalid conditions. Incredible to know that there are people with such a mentality. In this case, it could be said that the boy was saved from who knows how many diseases.