What are the cheapest states to live in?

Inflation in the US has affected some places more than others.

If you are thinking of moving, these could be your best options. What are the cheapest places to live in the United States? Inflation stands at about 6.5%, according to data from the US Department of Labor. However, the rising cost of living has affected some states more than others. If you are considering moving to another state, one of the first things you should know is the average cost of living where you’re thinking about going. Find out which five states are the cheapest to live in! 5. Cheapest places to live: Mississippi According to Forbes, Mississippi is one of the cheapest places to live in the United States. In this state, the cost of housing is 33.7% lower than in the rest of the country. In addition, residents have an affordable transportation system that allows them to save hundreds of dollars a year. It is true that Mississippi is one of the best options to live when it comes to cost of living, but the state also has one of the highest poverty rates in the entire country. It’s also important to consider that the quality of education and health care is lower than in other parts of the country.

4. Oklahoma Another cheap place to live is Oklahoma, a state where the median cost of housing is about $150,000. Like Mississippi, Oklahoma has one of the highest poverty rates in the United States, but both health care and food are around 5.5% cheaper than in other parts of the country. Oklahoma could be a good option for people looking for financial stability where their money goes a long way. However, it also has some drawbacks, such as the risk of tornadoes and poor health care and education compared to other states.

3. Alabama Cities like Huntsville, Alabama, are on the list of the cheapest places to live in the United States. Statewide, the median cost of housing is about $190,000, while the median annual salary is around $58,000. Perhaps one of the most attractive facts about Huntsville, Alabama, is that rental prices are usually around $800 a month, well below other cities. This has increased Alabama’s appeal as a destination to maximize wages and enjoy amenities like museums and the US Space & Rocket Center.

2. Tennessee Did you know that Tennessee’s population increased by 83,000 in 2022? This represents an increase of 1.2%, the highest since 2007. This could be due, among other things, to the fact that in Tennessee the cost of housing is lower than in other cities, and that residents do not pay state taxes. One of the down sides of moving to Tennessee is the increase in traffic as a result of rapidly growing cities, but this seems to be offset by a 20% lower cost of housing index than other states in the country.

1. Indiana: Among the cheapest places to live in the US Among the cheapest places to live is Indiana, a state where homes cost a median of $185,805. It also has a low unemployment rate. This is extremely attractive for those who want to a better quality of life in every way. For example, in cities like Fort Wayne, the median salary is $48,000 a year, while rent is typically around $788. This, plus a laid-back lifestyle, has put Indiana among the cheapest states to live, along with others like North Carolina, Illinois and Wisconsin.