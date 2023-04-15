Will there be another stimulus check in 2023?
Will there be another stimulus check in 2023? Find out if your state is sending payments. The federal government will not be sending more stimulus checks.
- Will there be another stimulus check in 2023?
- Find out if your state is sending payments.
- The federal government will not be sending more stimulus checks.
Will there be a stimulus check in 2023? Stimulus checks are a tool that the federal government has used on different occasions. In 2008, the United States government distributed checks to eligible individuals to offset the high unemployment during the recession.
With the arrival of the pandemic and the impact it had on the economy, the federal government again sent payments to US residents. In 2023, there are still a few states that may be sending out payments. Find out who is eligible.
What is a stimulus check?
Will there be another stimulus check in 2023? This is what is known so far! These payments are meant to boost the economy, giving taxpayers resources so that they can pay for goods and services during times when the economy is affected by circumstances beyond their control.
Tax credits and rebates are another form of stimulus. For example, the Child Tax Credit helped parents buy food and supplies during the pandemic.
States that continue to send out direct payments
In the United States, the states that are sending direct payments to residents include: California, Colorado, Idaho, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and South Carolina. Other states such as Alaska, New Mexico and South Carolina are still receiving applications to grant this aid.
In California, taxpayers received a tax rebate of up to $1,000 in January 2023, while Colorado sent rebates ranging from $300 to $1,500.
Will there be a stimulus check in 2023?
So far, most states are winding down their tax rebate and stimulus programs. The American Rescue Plan set the deadline to use pandemic resources by 2026. The government allocated $195 billion to help restore the economy in the wake of COVID-19.
Those states that have not yet made use of those funds must find a way to send them to those in need before 2026.