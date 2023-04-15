Will there be another stimulus check in 2023?

Find out if your state is sending payments.

The federal government will not be sending more stimulus checks.

Will there be a stimulus check in 2023? Stimulus checks are a tool that the federal government has used on different occasions. In 2008, the United States government distributed checks to eligible individuals to offset the high unemployment during the recession.

With the arrival of the pandemic and the impact it had on the economy, the federal government again sent payments to US residents. In 2023, there are still a few states that may be sending out payments. Find out who is eligible.

What is a stimulus check?

Will there be another stimulus check in 2023? This is what is known so far! These payments are meant to boost the economy, giving taxpayers resources so that they can pay for goods and services during times when the economy is affected by circumstances beyond their control.

Tax credits and rebates are another form of stimulus. For example, the Child Tax Credit helped parents buy food and supplies during the pandemic.