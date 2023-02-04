Carlos Gardel’s autopsy reveals the injuries he suffered after plane crash

Carlos Gardel was a legend in the world of tango.

He was born in France but was an Argentine national.

Carlos Gardel’s autopsy showed his injuries from the plane crash.

Carlos Gardel, who is also known as El Morocho del Abasto”, died on June 24, 1935 in a tragic plane crash in Medellín, Colombia. Carlos Gardel’s autopsy revealed the injuries he suffered in the terrible accident.

Before and after his death, Gardel was recognized as a tango legend thanks to his songs, performances in films and his pioneering contributions to the genre.

Carlos Gardel was born in France in 1890, however, in 1923 he was nationalized as an Argentine. He tragically died in 1935 in Medellín, Colombia when the plane he was traveling in crashed into another small plane.

On June 24, 1935 at approximately 3 p.m., the three-engine plane he was traveling in along with other passengers decided to change course at the last minute — not a good call by the pilot. They ended up crashing against another aircraft that was waiting its turn to depart.