Carlos Gardel’s autopsy reveals the injuries he suffered after plane crash
Carlos Gardel was a legend in the world of tango.
Carlos Gardel, who is also known as El Morocho del Abasto”, died on June 24, 1935 in a tragic plane crash in Medellín, Colombia. Carlos Gardel’s autopsy revealed the injuries he suffered in the terrible accident.
Before and after his death, Gardel was recognized as a tango legend thanks to his songs, performances in films and his pioneering contributions to the genre.
Carlos Gardel died in a plane crash
Carlos Gardel was born in France in 1890, however, in 1923 he was nationalized as an Argentine. He tragically died in 1935 in Medellín, Colombia when the plane he was traveling in crashed into another small plane.
On June 24, 1935 at approximately 3 p.m., the three-engine plane he was traveling in along with other passengers decided to change course at the last minute — not a good call by the pilot. They ended up crashing against another aircraft that was waiting its turn to depart.
Carlos Gardel’s autopsy reveals his injuries
The autopsy performed on the tango singer after his tragic death reveals that Gardel had fourth, fifth and sixth degree burns, blood in the temporal region, cheekbone and right eye, his ribs were uncovered and his feet were completely incinerated.
Along with him, 17 other people on board the plane also lost their lives. Authorities were able to to identify Gardel’s body through dental records and documents he had on him, as well as a metal plate he carried with his home address.
Conspiracy theories around Gardel’s death
After his death, the world was paralyzed by the loss of the tango icon and several conspiracy theories arose around his tragedy, questioning how his death had occurred.
According to Tango Exchange, some people speculated Carlos Gardel died as a result of a shooting on board because his autopsy found a bullet in his chest. However, he had actually been shot 20 years earlier and the bullet was never removed.
Gardel’s most iconic songs
Undoubtedly, today the songs of the pioneer of tango are still being enjoyed all over the world, since before passing he recorded incredible songs for tango lovers.
Among his most listened to songs is Volver, while El Día Que Me Quieras, Cuesta Abajo, Mano a Mano and Caminito are also fan favorites.