Daughter of Nostradamus shares a revealing video.

Peruvian psychic Antonella Pilar predicts that everyone is in danger in Mexico in 2023.

“God and angels do not allow anything bad to happen.” “May God save the Mexican people.” Through her official YouTube channel, where she has just over 250,000 subscribers, Peruvian psychic Antonella Pilar, better known as Daughter of Nostradamus, shares a revealing video where she predicts that “everyone” is in danger in Mexico in 2023. But what exactly will happen? The psychic describes herself as a ‘celebrity of the astral world’, as well as a television figure, the most successful psychic in America and the psychic with the most followers in the country, referring to her native Peru. Just a few months ago, she was right about what would happen to Peruvian actress and singer Flavia Laos, whom she mistook for someone else. Daughter of Nostradamus shares what will happen in Mexico in the coming months Immediately, the Daughter of Nostradamus revealed that this year Mexico “will be colored in mourning”. She also said that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is in danger, although this would only be the beginning: “It will be a year where people will have anger and a lot of resentment. Fights will break out in the streets, in the supermarkets, in the malls. Be very careful with attacks, massacres, shootings and kidnappings.” The Peruvian psychic also said that this 2023 will be the year of infidelities and divorces, although it will also be the year of pregnancies. Then Antonella Pilar issued a serious warning: “Take care of your girls because my vision shows me many child pregnancies, so you have to be careful.”

She also visualizes other countries in a state of emergency After saying that a “very powerful” winter is coming in Mexico, the Daughter of Nostradamus shared that she visualizes other countries in a state of emergency since her cards do not only show her what will happen next in the Mexican Republic. As if that were not enough, there will also be curfews in these countries. “My cards also show me an attack on a journalist in Mexico… A black twilight is coming, a devastating hurricane. My spirit guide shows me the Yucatan and the Gulf of Mexico. This hurricane will also be destroying the coast of the United States, as well as the East, although it will also affect the Caribbean islands and the one who will be affected the most will be Puerto Rico,” said Antonella Pilar.

“I see an attack on public transport,” says the Daughter of Nostradamus In another part of this revealing video, which sparked reactions of all kinds among Internet users, the Daughter of Nostradamus shared that she visualizes an attack on transportation, because Mexico will see the card for The Horsemen of the Apocalypse this year: “I visualize a bridge falling, a subway falling and I also see world leaders in poor health.” “A polar cold wave will come in California, as well as in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Snow will fall where there has never been snow. In the case of the Mexican economy, in a certain way, in the first months of the year it will be ‘average’ to what is already accustomed. The cards also tell me there will be relief in the fourth month but then comes a decline.”

“I see marches, protests and demonstrations” Finishing her predictions on her official YouTube channel, the Daughter of Nostradamus says that she sees marches, protests and demonstrations in Mexico, which will cause a ‘very powerful’ division: “The cards also speak of many war conflicts for this year worldwide, but Mexico will be affected. Many people will panic,” said the Peruvian psychic. Finally, Antonella Pilar said that many people will be left ‘with nothing’. She also says that several laws will be changed, so she recommends being very careful: “Ash will fall in Mexico, so be very careful. This will also be the ‘year of volcanoes’. This year for Mexico will be the ‘year of mourning’ because five important mourning events are coming, three of them will shock us because they are great personalities. (CLICK TO SEE THE VIDEO HERE)