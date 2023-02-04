Actor Mauricio Ochmann makes his singing debut to mixed responses (VIDEO)
The El Chema actor makes his singing debut. Mauricio Ochmann releases an EP. The actor's first song sparks a wave of mixed responses.
- The El Chema actor makes his singing debut.
- Mauricio Ochmann releases an EP.
- The actor’s first song sparks a wave of mixed responses.
Mauricio Ochmann makes his debut as a singer. Handsome American actor Mauricio Ochamnn has starred in many important roles both on television and on streaming platforms such as Netflix, making him one of the most influential performers in Latin America. He is best known for playing El Chapo in the series of the same name.
However, Aislinn Derbez’s ex is not satisfied with being a television star, and now the 45-year-old actor is making his singing debut, premiering his first single En Defensa Propia. We have all the details!
How Mauricio Ochmann announced his singing debut
The star of many popular soap operas and series announced on January 13 that he would make his music debut. He shared a video on his official Instagram account where he can be seen recording the music video for his first song.
“With a lot of emotion and affection I want to share my new facet as a singer, it is an EP with 6 songs titled “Origin” will be available on platforms from January 25,” wrote Mauricio Ochmann. His post has more than 7,000 likes. Filed Under: Mauricio Ochmann singing debut
Ochmann thanks his team for their support
Fans were quite excited about the actor’s new project, writing comments such as the following: “Have an incredible time.” “I love that you have so many facets and if you sing the way you act great.”
In the same post, Ochmann thanked the team that helped him produce his EP. “Thanks: To my teacher @erickabave and @estudioallaire for the inspiration, motivation, love and constant support. To Carlos Osorno for some wonderful lyrics, to Jozef Olechowski for the beautiful arrangements (…)” Filed Under: Mauricio Ochmann singing debut
Mauricio Ochmann releases his first single and impressed everyone!
Now, Mauricio has released his first single entitled En Defensa Propia. Despierta América released a clip of the music video on Instagram where he can be heard singing for the first time, and people immediately commented.
With a mysterious, romantic black and white image, Mauricio Ochaman showed a new facet of his life. However, many people did not like it and said that they prefer him as an actor and not as a singer. Filed Under: Mauricio Ochmann singing debut
Despite the criticism, many people supported him
Many people commented on the video and said that he did not sing well, though many others supported him. “Wow! He made me remember the music of yesterday.” “How nice to have the courage to throw himself into doing what he wants. Regardless of divided opinions.”
“TALENT? But that’s the least of it. A singer at all, everyone who listens to him knows that.” “He doesn’t sing badly. He has a good voice. We’re just not used to that kind of music.” There were people who even compared him to ‘El Rey de la canción’, “I liked his voice for a moment, he reminded me of José José’s songs.” “A touch of José José has.”