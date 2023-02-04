The El Chema actor makes his singing debut.

Mauricio Ochmann releases an EP.

The actor’s first song sparks a wave of mixed responses.

Mauricio Ochmann makes his debut as a singer. Handsome American actor Mauricio Ochamnn has starred in many important roles both on television and on streaming platforms such as Netflix, making him one of the most influential performers in Latin America. He is best known for playing El Chapo in the series of the same name.

However, Aislinn Derbez’s ex is not satisfied with being a television star, and now the 45-year-old actor is making his singing debut, premiering his first single En Defensa Propia. We have all the details!

How Mauricio Ochmann announced his singing debut

The star of many popular soap operas and series announced on January 13 that he would make his music debut. He shared a video on his official Instagram account where he can be seen recording the music video for his first song.

“With a lot of emotion and affection I want to share my new facet as a singer, it is an EP with 6 songs titled “Origin” will be available on platforms from January 25,” wrote Mauricio Ochmann. His post has more than 7,000 likes. Filed Under: Mauricio Ochmann singing debut