Meghan Markle’s father says she lied about him in her Netflix documentary

Thomas Markle says Meghan lied about him in her Netflix documentary.

Meghan’s father has had two heart attacks.

He says that he is not angry with his daughter. The Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan continues to stir up controversy. It highlighted the rift between the former actress and her father. Thomas Markle, who is Meghan’s father, came forward to deny several things Meghan said about him in the documentary. Meghan described in detail how she and her father became estranged and Thomas Markle has come out to deny what the Duchess of Sussex said about him and their relationship. Thomas Markle suffered two heart attacks According to Univisión, the documentary covers how Meghan found out through the tabloids that her father would not attend her wedding. The tension and drama increased when Harry and Meghan found out that Thomas had health problems and was in the hospital after suffering two heart attacks. Harry and Meghan contacted Thomas Markle, sending him several text messages to find out about his condition. Meghan said there was something strange about his responses.

Thomas Markle denied someone else was texting Meghan for him “My dad used a lot of emojis and a lot of ellipses and dot, dot, dot, and this was just the opposite. And it called me Meghan. I was like, ‘He’s never called me Meghan any day that I’ve lived on this planet.’ Meg, all my friends call me Meg and my parents call me Meg and I was like, ‘That’s not my dad.'” However, in a chat with the Daily Mail on December 9, Thomas said that every message he wrote to her was from him. “I wrote every word that I sent from that phone which is still in my possession. For her to claim my phone was compromised is simply not true,” Markle said.

He claims he has always called her ‘Meghan’ “I have used Meghan’s full name before, when things are serious. It’s not true to say I have never used her full name. I use it when I am serious, when there are serious issues involved.” Thomas denied what his daughter said. He said he wasn’t upset until he received their messages and felt they didn’t care how he was doing. “They never once asked how I was doing. When I got their messages I was upset. I thought I didn’t deserve those messages,” Markle claimed. “Harry and Meghan are now doing everything they told me not to do. They told me never to talk. I believe what they are doing now is far worse than anything I ever did,” Thomas added.

Markle says he doesn’t hold a grudge but disagrees with what Meghan is saying Likewise, he stated that he does not like at all what they are say in the Netflix docuseries because they are making him look bad. However, despite Meghan’s statements, Thomas does not hold a grudge against her and claims that she will always have a father who loves her. “She still has a father, I’m still here, living in the same house with the same number, I would love to see my grandchildren, they have two grandparents who would love to see them, I love my daughter and always will,”concluded Thomas Markle. Filed Under: Meghan Markle’s Father