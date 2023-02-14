Embarrassing! Boxer loses a fight when he vomits all over the ring
Boxer Márquez Greer had 15 consecutive losses. He vomited in the middle of the fight after being punched in the stomach. The moment is caught on video.
Boxers can suffer serious injuries during fights but what happened to boxer Márquez Greer is especially memorable because, apparently, his 15 consecutive defeats were not embarrassing enough.
Now, Greer’s repulsive moment is caught on video. The 26-year-old boxer has lost all of his 15 fights, 14 by knockout, including 13 in the first round. In his most recent fight he received a blow to the stomach that made him vomit in front of the spectators.
The most awkward moment of his career!
Boxer Márquez Greer was left vomiting after taking a crushing right to the stomach from Marquis “Hancho” Williams. Williams won their middleweight fight in Gadsden, Alabama in the first round.
A promising amateur, Williams, who was ranked #2 in Texas, proved to be too much for his foe. Greer has been knocked out in 14 of his 15 losses, 13 of them in the first round and he really shouldn’t have been in the ring with Williams that night.
It was all over social media!
Video of the fight shared by Tim Boxeo shows Williams moving forward with a series of straight punches before tearing Greer apart with a well-placed right jab from the southpaw stance. As the referee began his count, Greer spat out his mouth guard and vomited on the canvas, causing the fight to be called.
The commenter then added insult to injury by announcing, “It looks like he’s throwing up. You’re talking about a serious case of indigestion.” According to the unified rules of boxing, if a fighter starts vomiting, his opponent is immediately awarded a medical technical knockout victory.
Another boxer suffers a similar fate
According to The Sun, a similar scene played out during Hall of Famer Juan Manuel Márquez’s 40th professional fight against Australian boxer Robbie Peden in 2002. While exchanging blows with his opponent, Márquez managed to land a left uppercut to the body at the end of the tenth round that caused visible discomfort to Peden.
After holding out for the final seconds of the round, Peden staggered to his corner where he began vomiting blood into his trainer’s bucket. Witnessing the grisly sight, the officials immediately called off the fight and awarded Marquez the TKO win.
Did Williams win the fight?
The unified boxing rules state that a fighter wins by medical technical knockout if his opponent starts vomiting. That gave Williams the perfect start to his pro career after being ranked No. 2 in Texas.
As for Greer, his 15 fights totaled just 19 rounds, six years after the Tennessee man made his professional debut. But fight fans on social media were shocked by the end of his Sunday night performance.