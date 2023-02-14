Embarrassing! Boxer loses a fight when he vomits all over the ring

Boxer Márquez Greer has had 15 consecutive losses.

He vomited in the middle of a fight after being punched in the stomach.

The moment is caught on video.

Boxers can suffer serious injuries during fights but what happened to boxer Márquez Greer is especially memorable because, apparently, his 15 consecutive defeats were not embarrassing enough.

Now, Greer’s repulsive moment is caught on video. The 26-year-old boxer has lost all of his 15 fights, 14 by knockout, including 13 in the first round. In his most recent fight he received a blow to the stomach that made him vomit in front of the spectators.

The most awkward moment of his career!

Boxer Márquez Greer was left vomiting after taking a crushing right to the stomach from Marquis “Hancho” Williams. Williams won their middleweight fight in Gadsden, Alabama in the first round.

A promising amateur, Williams, who was ranked #2 in Texas, proved to be too much for his foe. Greer has been knocked out in 14 of his 15 losses, 13 of them in the first round and he really shouldn’t have been in the ring with Williams that night.