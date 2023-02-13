Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriends are all beautiful women.

The Portuguese soccer star is known to be a heartthrob.

How many girlfriends has CR7 had? Cristiano’s girlfriends are some of the most beautiful women in the world. Undoubtedly one of the best footballers on the planet, and in the history of football, is Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo. He has shown his great talent on and off the pitch. Today he has become a real family man with his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez. What CR7 has done on the pitch has turned him into a star with millions of fans and he has broken multiple soccer records. During his career he has played with teams like Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United , Real Madrid, Juventus and Al Nassr from Saudi Arabia. He has also dated many beautiful women. Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriends The 38-year-old athlete is currently happy with his long-time girlfriend Georgina. However, before her, the footballer had several relationships with beautiful women. He has been in his current relationship since 2016 but many remember his previous girlfriend, Russian model Irina Shayk.

Cristiano Ronaldo Girlfriends: Irina Shayk Cristiano Ronaldo’s best-known ex-girlfriend is Russian model Irina Shayk , who is also considered one of the most beautiful women on Earth, according to Fansided . The relationship between the footballer and the model lasted five years, which is one of the Real Madrid star’s longest. Over time distance broke them up.

jordan jardel One of the first of Ronaldo’s girlfriends was Brazilian model Jordana Jardel, who is currently involved in the fashion industry. Their relationship began in 2003 and they were seen on several occasions at different events together. At that time Cristiano did not yet have the fame he enjoys today, since he was just beginning his football career. Jardel supported Ronaldo at the beginning of his career.

marche romero After breaking up the Brazilian model, the Manchester United star confirmed his romance with a well-known Portuguese presenter, Merche Romero. However, their relationship only lasted one year. To this day, the presenter is still asked about her time with Cristiano Ronaldo but, thanks to her professionalism, CR7’s ex-girlfriend just says that “it’s a thing of the past”. At that time the striker’s career was on the rise with England.

Gemma Atkinson By 2007, Cristiano was already beginning to be recognized as one of the best soccer players on the planet, his popularity was increasing and he began dating British actress and model, Gemma Atkinson. Like his previous girlfriends, the romance was very short-lived. It is worth mentioning the actress told the media she and the footballer watched Fools and Horses on their first date. The athlete was drinking tea at that time and it was rumored they had a romantic dinner but that was denied.

Nereida Gallardo Just before the striker for the Portugal National Team was announced as a reinforcement for Real Madrid, he met Spanish model and entrepreneur Nereida Gallardo. Their romance became known thanks to the fact that they were photographed together on many occasions. The courtship did not last long and the Spanish model made some controversial statements to the media about her ex. The footballer’s former partner suggested that he was homosexual, according to Fansided.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriends: Lucia Villalon After breaking up with Irina Shayk, Ronaldo met sports journalist Lucía Villalon. Many believed that the athlete was going to settle down with her but we know this did not happen. Neither publicly confirmed their relationship. Lucía even denied that she was dating the soccer player. To this day the rumors that they dated are considered credible even though she has neither admitted it.