A janitor died in a department store bathroom and her body was found four days later.

The employee’s family reported her missing.

An autopsy was scheduled to determine the cause of death.

A 63-year-old employee died in the public restroom of a South Carolina department store, where her body lay for four days before being discovered, said the authorities, according to The Associated Press.

The body of Bessie Durham, who worked for an outside company tasked with cleaning the Belk store at the Columbiana Center, was found Monday night, September 19, investigators said. Her cleaning cart was outside the bathroom.

Bessie Durham found dead in store bathroom

Durham had last been seen Thursday morning, September 15, at work and her body was found shortly after her family reported her missing, Columbia Deputy Police Chief Melron Kelly told WIS-TV.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office said there is no indication anyone killed Durham or that the woman used drugs. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday to determine the cause of death.