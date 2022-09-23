Janitor’s body is found in department store bathroom after she’d been reported missing
A janitor died in a department store bathroom and her body was found four days later. The employee's family reported her missing.
A 63-year-old employee died in the public restroom of a South Carolina department store, where her body lay for four days before being discovered, said the authorities, according to The Associated Press.
The body of Bessie Durham, who worked for an outside company tasked with cleaning the Belk store at the Columbiana Center, was found Monday night, September 19, investigators said. Her cleaning cart was outside the bathroom.
Bessie Durham found dead in store bathroom
Durham had last been seen Thursday morning, September 15, at work and her body was found shortly after her family reported her missing, Columbia Deputy Police Chief Melron Kelly told WIS-TV.
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office said there is no indication anyone killed Durham or that the woman used drugs. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday to determine the cause of death.
How did Bessie Durham die?
Durham was seen on security video going into the bathroom at 7 a.m. Thursday and but she never came out. Her body was discovered around 8 p.m. Monday, the coroner’s office said. The store was open during its regular hours those four days, and Kelly said police are investigating whether anyone was negligent.
“We’re still working with the store to figure out what their process is for closing the store, inspecting the store and things like that,” Kelly said. Belk is working with authorities to determine what happened and sends its deepest condolences to the Durham family, the company said in a statement.