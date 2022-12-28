Former Mexican soccer player Alfredo ‘Alacrán’ Jiménez dies (PHOTOS)

Another football star has passed away.

Alfredo ‘Alacrán’ Jiménez died at the age of 71.

What the Tigres’ main scorer suffered from. Alfredo ‘Alacrán’ Jiménez dies: A black bow has been placed over the most important sport in the world since the beginning of December because the painful deaths of renowned players have been adding up day by day. On Tuesday, December 27, the tragic death of former Rayados player Alfredo ‘Alacrán’ Jiménez, who died at the age of 71, was announced. The athlete’s brother confirmed the news in a statement. Alfredo ‘Alacrán’ Jiménez dies According to ABC News, Alfredo Jiménez’s brother reported his death through a statement issued on social media. It reads as follows: “Dear friends, it is with great regret that I inform you that my brother Alfredo “Alacrán” Jiménez was to meet with our Parents and brother Roberto…” “Rest in Peace Brother, you were a great Man, Father and Brother, you gave us great happiness, I will miss you very much, see you in heaven,” wrote Alacrán’s brother, Enrique Jiménez on social media. Rayados posted the following message on Twitter: “We deeply mourn the death of Alfredo “Alacrán” Jiménez, player for Rayados and the National Team in the 70s, historic goalscorer of royal soccer and dear friend of the Institution.” Filed Under: Alfredo ‘Alacrán’ Jiménez dies

The footballer’s condition El Alacrán got his nickame due to his great ability to score goals in each game, ABC Noticias indicated. However, the scorer’s health began to deteriorate after he was diagnosed with a serious kidney disease. Jiménez was born in Mexico City on September 5, 1951, however, the outlet indicated that he did not stay there long, and his family moved to Irapuato. Later, Jiménez ended up living in Monterrey, Nuevo León. Filed Under: Alfredo ‘Alacrán’ Jiménez dies

How Alacrán’s great talent for soccer was discovered Alfredo’s great soccer talent was discovered in the city where they lived, Monterrey. During his high school years he began to play American soccer. However, some time later he began to dabble in soccer, discovering his enormous talent. El Alacrán belonged to an amateur soccer team. Later he managed to capture the attention of Los Rayados for being a great scorer. ABC News reported that the key moment when the players knew he had to belong to the club was when they scored four goals against the team’s reserves, after Ignacio ‘Gallo’ asked that he enter the game. Filed Under: Alfredo ‘Alacrán’ Jiménez dies

How people say goodbye to the champion El Alacrán came to play for Cruz Azul and Tigres, but with the Rayados, Alfredo made his debut between the 70-71 seasons. He is listed as one of the most important scorers that has been part of the Monterrey club. With Tigres, he was cup champion in 1975 and recognized as top scorer. People have been sharing farewell messages to the soccer legend on social media. “Very sad for his death. Early resignation for her family.” “He is ahead of us on the road Alfred The Scorpion Jimenez Ramirez started in the #Monterrey in the 70-71 Season, he was up to 72-73, went to Toluca for 73-74 and returned to Monterrey at 74-75,″ the República Rayada account wrote on Twitter. “Rest in peace Alfred “Scorpion” Jimenez, who was the top scorer for Tigres in the 1975 Cup. One of the first champions of the city left us.” Filed Under: Alfredo ‘Alacrán’ Jiménez dies